Reservations.com Recognized in Four Categories, Earns Second Most Awarded Company in 2019 International Best in Biz Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservations.com (the "Company") was recently recognized across multiple categories in the 2019 International Best in Biz awards. Honors included a Silver Award for Best Social Media Channel, a Silver Award for Consumer Service of the Year, a Bronze Award for Best Place to Work, and a Bronze Award for HR Department of the Year. The Company's awards across four categories positioned it as the second most awarded participant behind only IBM.

Reservations.com Co-Founder Mahesh Chaddah commented on the award, "It's an honor to be recognized by the Best in Biz Awards. We are extremely proud of everything the Reservations.com family has been able to accomplish thus far. We appreciate the panel of Best in Biz judges for recognizing our achievements and look forward to continued success in the future."

Winners in the 7th annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 11 countries. Each year, only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, are invited to serve as judges in Best in Biz Awards. The program's uniqueness stems, in part, from this distinct composition of its judging panels, enabling it to best leverage the judges' unparalleled expertise, experience and objectivity to determine award winners.

This year's judging panel included writers and contributors to such publications as Computer Hoy (Spain), Data Breach Today, HT Mobile (Israel), Huffington Post, IAA Magazine (United Arab Emirates), NDR (Germany), Small Business IT (Canada), TechRadar (UK), as well as other outlets from Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia and United Kingdom.

In addition to the Best in Biz Award, Reservations.com also recently received recognition as a 2019 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, a 2019 Central Florida Fast 50 award, a Great Place to Work® certification, a 2018 Best in Biz award, and a 2017 Bronze Stevie Award for best hospitality and leisure website.

You can see more information and the full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2019 International, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2019-winners.

About Reservations.com

Reservations.com is an award-winning online travel company on a mission to bring the human-touch back to online travel. Founded in 2014 with a focus on helping consumers create memorable travel experiences, Reservations.com has experienced rapid growth. Reservations.com's user-friendly website offers unparalleled visibility into hotels, including: descriptions, pricing information, and reviews of nearly 500,000 properties globally. The company is on a journey to enable customers to not only reserve hotels, but to create memories. For more information, please visit www.reservations.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

