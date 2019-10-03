Reservations.com Wins Best Work-Life Balance Award from Comparably

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservations.com (https://www.reservations.com/)-- an international hotel booking platform that emphasizes personalized customer service was honored with the Best Work-Life Balance Award in the 2019 Best Place to Work Awards by Comparably (https://www.comparably.com/). The Best Work-Life Balance category is based on anonymous feedback reported throughout the year by employees from tens of thousands of U.S. companies.

"Cultivating a work environment that promotes a happy and healthy lifestyle for our team is paramount at Reservations.com," said the company's CEO and co-founder Yatin Patel. "We are honored to accept an award that celebrates our focus on company culture, career growth, and employee happiness."

Respected for its transparent assessments of company cultures determined by the input of actual employees, Comparably.com honors businesses with Best Places to Work Awards (https://www.comparably.com/awards) every quarter. By celebrating organizations that foster positive work environments, Comparably strives to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding for both employees and their employers.

As a Best Work-Life Balance award winner, Reservations.com joins past recipients (https://www.comparably.com/blog/best-companies-for-work-life-balance-2018/) like Starbucks, Expedia, and Whole Foods. The award comes just months after the company was honored with several 2019 International Best in Biz awards (http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2019-winners/), including Bronze Awards for Best Place to Work and HR Department of the Year. To learn more about working at Reservations.com, visit the company career page (https://www.reservations.com/jobs).

About Reservations.com

Reservations.com is an award-winning online travel company that is on a mission to bring the human-touch back into the world of online travel. Founded in 2014 with a mission to help consumers create memorable booking experiences, Reservations.com has seen rapid online growth in its hotel archives. Reservations.com's user-friendly website offers unparalleled visibility into hotels, including: descriptions, pricing information, and reviews of over 200,000 properties globally in its database. The company is on a journey to change the way the world books hotels. For more information, please visit www.reservations.com .

About Comparably: Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Employees can access the platform's salary comparison tool, rate their companies and CEOs, and see what workplaces are really like through the lens of comprehensive and structured data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With nearly 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and fastest growing SaaS solutions for employer branding. For more information, go to http://www.comparably.com. For workplace culture studies and compensation reports, log onto http://www.comparably.com/blog.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Domecq

Interdependence PR

+1 949-777-1354

adomecq@interdependence.com

SOURCE Reservations.com

Related Links

https://www.reservations.com/

