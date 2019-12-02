Reservations.com Wins Bronze in 9th Annual Best in Biz Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservations.com has been named a bronze winner in the Company of Year – Business to Consumer category in Best in Biz Awards 2019. Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Reservations.com has also received a 2019 Great Place to Work™ Certification, a 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award, an Inc 5000 award, a 2019 Comparably award for Best Work-Life Balance, four 2019 International Best in Biz awards, a 2019 Orlando Business Journal Golden 100 and Fast 50 award, a 2018 Best in Biz award, and a 2017 Bronze Stevie Award for best hospitality and leisure website.

Since starting in 2011, Best in Biz Awards' entrants have spanned the spectrum, from the most innovative local companies and start-ups to some of the most recognizable global brands. With more than 700 entries, the 9th annual program attracted a record number of entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada. Best in Biz Awards 2019 honors were conferred in 80 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, and Executive of the Year among others.

"It's extremely exciting to be included alongside so many great companies in the 9th annual Best in Biz Awards. This is our second year participating in the awards program and we deeply appreciate the recognition. We look forward to furthering our founding mission of bringing the human touch back to online travel while continuing to scale the company to ever greater heights," said Yatin Patel, Co-Founder at Reservations.com.

Each year, winners in Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled expertise and experience with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the breadth and variety of outlets and reporters represented on the panel, Best in Biz Awards is uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of entries. The 2019 judging panel included, among others, writers from Accounting Today, AdWeek, Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, USA Today and Wired.

"It seems to get harder each year to select the best of the best in Best in Biz Awards," said Mark Huffman, Consumer Affairs, returning to judge Best in Biz Awards for the sixth year. "As a consumer reporter, it is particularly gratifying to me to see so many businesses striving to enhance the customer experience."

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2019, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2019-winners.

About Reservations.com

Reservations.com is an award-winning online travel company on a mission to bring the human-touch back to online travel. Founded in 2014 with a focus on helping consumers create memorable travel experiences, Reservations.com has experienced rapid growth. Reservations.com's user-friendly website offers unparalleled visibility into hotels, including: descriptions, pricing information, and reviews of nearly 500,000 properties globally. The company is on a journey to enable customers to not only reserve hotels, but to create memories. For more information, please visit www.reservations.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has maintained its premier status as the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, Best in Biz Awards judges have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy to local companies and some of the most innovative start-ups. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Manoj Jonna

347 470 8910

230009@email4pr.com

SOURCE Reservations.com

Related Links

http://www.reservations.com

