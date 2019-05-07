Reserve Your Spot At The 2019 Golden Quill Awards Dinner

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The judging results are in, and finalists have been named in The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania's 55th Golden Quill Awards, recognizing professional excellence in written, photographic, illustration, broadcast and online journalism in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia. See the list of finalists at www.westernpapressclub.org.

Winners will be announced at the Golden Quill Awards presentation on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Rivers Casino Event Center, 777 Casino Drive, Pittsburgh.

Also that evening, the Press Club will honor Pittsburgh Post-Gazette executive editor emeritus David M. Shribman with the President's Award and retired WTAE-TV broadcaster Sally Wiggin with the Service to Journalism Award.

Matt Churella of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown will receive the 2019 Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship. Gabriella DiPietro of Duquesne University is the recipient of the 2019 Press Club Scholarship.

Doors at Rivers Casino's Event Center open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar. Dinner and the awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

The premier sponsor of the event is Point Park University. Lead sponsors are Trib Total Media and Cision.

Tickets are $50 each for Press Club of Western Pennsylvania members and their guests; $50 for students; $55 for nonmembers; and $500 for a table of 10.

You can download an invitation from the Press Club's website, www.westernpapressclub.org. Payment can be made via check or online at www.westernpapressclub.org. For information about reservations for the dinner, contact Ann Hohn at: 412-471-9474; ahohn@pawv.wish.org.

Absolutely no one under 21 years old may enter the Event Center through the main casino. Contact Karen Carlin at karenacarlin@gmail.com for more information about underage guests. All attendees should bring IDs.

