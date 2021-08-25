Reserve Your Spot at the 2021 Golden Quill Awards Dinner

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The judging results are in, and finalists have been announced for The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania's 57th Golden Quill Awards, recognizing professional and student excellence in written, photographic, illustration, broadcast, audio, video and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia.

Winners will be announced at the Golden Quill Awards presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Rivers Casino Event Center, 777 Casino Drive, Pittsburgh.

Also that evening, the Press Club will honor Paul Martino, retired KDKA-TV reporter and anchor, and Sue McFarland, retiring executive editor of Trib Total Media, with President's Awards. Service to Journalism Awards will be presented to the staff of the New Pittsburgh Courier and Kevin Gavin, executive producer of special projects and host of "The Confluence" at WESA-FM.

The Press Club will present Penn State senior Gabriella Hornack of Lower Burrell with the 2021 Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship. Point Park University senior Colton DeBiase of Murrysville will receive the 2021 Press Club of Western Pennsylvania Scholarship.

Doors at Rivers Casino's Event Center will open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar. Dinner and the awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each for Press Club of Western Pennsylvania members and their guests; $50 for students; $55 for nonmembers; and $500 for a table of 10.

Guests can download an invitation from the Press Club's website, www.westernpapressclub.org. Payment can be made online at www.westernpapressclub.org. For information on reservations for the dinner, contact Ann Hohn at 412-874-8667 or [email protected].

The Rivers Casino does not permit anyone under 21 years old to enter the Event Center through the main casino, and they must use an alternate entrance. Contact Karen Carlin at [email protected] for more information about underage guests. All attendees should bring IDs.

The Rivers Casino is currently open and operating as normal. The Press Club will keep attendees informed of possible community and venue restrictions related to COVID-19.

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization of journalists and other communications professionals from a 29-county area of Western Pennsylvania. It sponsors forums on current events and educational programs and presents the annual Golden Quill Awards contest and ceremony, recognizing the best of journalism in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia. Membership in The Press Club includes discounts on fees for programs and Golden Quill entries, use of dining facilities at the Engineers' Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, and access to The National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and 15 other press clubs around the country.

