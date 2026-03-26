The combined companies bring together marketplace demand, payments infrastructure, and ecommerce enablement technology to support the next phase of growth in the beverage alcohol industry and beyond

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBar, the luxury marketplace and technology platform for beverage alcohol, and AccelPay, a leading provider of compliant payments and ecommerce infrastructure for the alcohol industry, today announced a strategic merger bringing the two companies together to support the next phase of digital commerce evolution across and beyond the beverage alcohol ecosystem.

Individually, each company has spent years addressing different parts of the same challenge: enabling scalable alcohol commerce in a highly regulated and fragmented market. AccelPay provides ecommerce and payments infrastructure for emerging and growing alcohol brands, while ReserveBar operates a luxury consumer marketplace and enterprise commerce enablement technology supporting leading suppliers and retailers. Together, the companies combine these capabilities into the industry's most advanced and robust set of digital commerce solutions serving consumers, suppliers, retailers, distributors and non-endemic partners, while helping connect consumer demand with retail fulfillment without requiring companies to operate their own ecommerce channels.

ReserveBar and AccelPay Announce Strategic Merger to Advance Digital Commerce Post this

Under the new structure, AccelPay will continue operating its ecommerce and payments infrastructure platform, while ReserveBar will continue operating its consumer marketplaces ReserveBar and Minibar Delivery, as well as its LiquidCommerce software business. The brands will remain distinct while benefiting from shared technology, data capabilities, and operational infrastructure and efficiencies.

"Digital commerce in beverage alcohol requires infrastructure that understands the realities of the category," said Shehryar Hussain, CEO of AccelPay. "We've long admired the platform ReserveBar has built and its leadership in the luxury marketplace. By bringing together AccelPay's payments and commerce capabilities with ReserveBar's consumer marketplace and technology platform, we are creating a stronger foundation to support brands, retailers, and consumers."

As part of the merger, Shehryar Hussain will assume the role of CEO of the combined companies. Derek Correia will step down as CEO of ReserveBar and join the board of the newly formed parent company, where he will continue to support the company's long-term growth and strategic direction.

"ReserveBar has spent more than a decade building a luxury marketplace and enterprise commerce solutions for the alcohol industry," said Derek Correia, former CEO of ReserveBar and incoming board member. "By joining forces with AccelPay, we can accelerate our pace of innovation and continue launching products that support frictionless commerce to drive growth for brands and retailers, while providing exceptional experiences for consumers."

Both partners and consumers can expect the same service and experience they rely on today, with both AccelPay and ReserveBar continuing to operate their respective platforms. Together, the companies will focus on furthering their leadership through new advanced technology offerings that underpin the future of digital commerce in beverage alcohol, highly regulated industries, and beyond.

About ReserveBar

ReserveBar is the established ecommerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium wine and spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. A technology platform at its core, ReserveBar utilizes cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com, Minibar Delivery and numerous white label partner sites through our Liquid Commerce solutions. Our commitment to technology, innovation, and excellence defines our leadership in the future of beverage alcohol commerce. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com.

About AccelPay

AccelPay is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the alcohol industry, providing a comprehensive suite of ecommerce and payment solutions designed specifically for alcohol brands. The platform seamlessly integrates with existing online stores, offering real-time visibility of inventory, orders, excise duties, and shipping status. This infrastructure supports brands in scaling their direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations across multiple countries without the complexities of setting up their own logistics and tax management systems. For more information, please visit www.accelpay.io.

Media Contact:

Ryan Pachuta, [email protected]

SOURCE ReserveBar