ReserveBar Appoints Brian Mehta as CMO as the Company Continues to Experience Exponential Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBar, the established leader in premium and luxury spirits ecommerce, announced today that Brian Mehta has been appointed as the company's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Mehta joins ReserveBar from Trading Technologies, where he served as CMO for six years and helped guide the company through rebranding and the transformation to a SaaS/Cloud-based business. Prior to that, as Head of North America Marketing at Motorola Mobility, Mehta oversaw major marketing initiatives, product launches, channel management and partnerships including the NFL. He will report to company President, Derek Correia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Mehta to the ReserveBar family," said Lindsay Held, Co-Founder and CEO of ReserveBar. "As we continue to expand, I am confident Brian's innate marketing skills and wealth of knowledge will keep ReserveBar at the forefront of luxury ecommerce and industry innovation."

In this role, Mehta will oversee all aspects of ReserveBar's strategic marketing efforts including the development and execution of ongoing and future initiatives, such as its most recent Spirited Change Initiative, which provides consumer and trade exposure to support the growth of minority and women-owned brands and businesses in the beverage alcohol industry.

"I am very excited to begin this new journey at ReserveBar," added Brian Mehta. "There are so many opportunities at this time for exceptional growth, and I can't wait to be a part of sharing our brand purpose and story. I look forward to crafting new ways to connect with our consumers and helping ReserveBar reach new heights."

This announcement comes after a successful year for ReserveBar following a Series B financing, the addition of new and high-profile investors behind their Spirited Change Initiative, and the launch of celebrity partnerships including The Brother's Bond Bourbon, The Sassenach and 818 Tequila.

