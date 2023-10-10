ReserveBar Celebrates A Decade Of Excellence and Announces Derek Correia as New CEO

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a momentous year that marks a decade of exceptional growth and achievement, ReserveBar, the technology trailblazer and established leader in premium and luxury spirits e-commerce, is delighted to announce that it has named Derek Correia the new CEO. Mr. Correia formerly held the president position.

In announcing Mr. Correia's new role, Mr. Lindsay Held stated, "As I transition away from day-to-day operations of ReserveBar after 10 years, my co-founder Jeff Carton and I are grateful for all of the hard work, diligence, loyalty, and creativity that Derek Correia has contributed to the company, and he is the natural person for us to pass the CEO torch. He will continue to be a leader who brings innovative and strategic thinking to ReserveBar as the company continues to grow the beverage alcohol technology and e-commerce segments."

Co-founder Jeff Carton added, "For more than a decade, ReserveBar has been a name synonymous with luxury spirits and gifting in beverage alcohol and a pioneer in the spirits e-commerce space. Our platform has allowed consumers to purchase their favorite brands easily, while also discovering curated content, new launches, and special limited edition products offered by our valued spirits brand partners. As ReserveBar celebrates its 10th anniversary, we are thrilled to have Derek at the helm, as we continue to transform the way consumers shop, and how brands can communicate with them throughout their dynamic new shopping journeys."

As he transitions from his CEO role, Held added, "The ReserveBar employees have given their heart and soul in building this company -- and I will never be able to thank them enough for their sacrifice -- and I look forward to continuing to work alongside them." Mr. Held will remain a member of the board of directors and continue to dedicate his time and energy to spearhead innovative projects and strategic initiatives that will further cement ReserveBar's position as an industry pioneer.

"I am truly honored to lead ReserveBar into its next chapter as CEO," said Derek Correia. "We have an extraordinary group of investors, an exceptional, dedicated team, incredible business partners, the most enlightened customers, and an unwavering desire to continue revolutionizing an industry for which we have so much passion. There is so much to look forward to as we continue building the future of exploration, discovery, and frictionless commerce across the wine, spirits, and beer landscape."

Jim Clerkin, Chairman of the Board of ReserveBar Holdings Inc., added, "We are grateful to Lindsay for his remarkable vision and perseverance. He saw possibility where others saw challenge and risk. Lindsay couldn't have picked a better person to take on the mantle, and our board has extraordinary trust in Derek's vision, ingenuity, and ability to lead the company as it continues to blaze a new path in the industry."

ReserveBar leads the beverage alcohol shopping revolution with its 'e-commerce everywhere' approach, streamlining the buying process on ReserveBar.com and partner sites using advanced technology. Their Liquid Technology white-label solution empowers top brands with seamless e-commerce, adhering to three-tier compliance. ReserveBar's expertise and commitment to innovation define industry leadership, offering a ready-made e-commerce solution for exceptional service.

About ReserveBar
ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited-edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com and numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com. In November 2021, ReserveBar acquired Minibar Delivery, a pioneer in providing on-demand delivery of over two million SKUs. ReserveBar successfully integrated the Minibar Delivery technology and retailer network in less than a year post-acquisition, allowing ReserveBar to offer customers the choice of on-demand delivery, as well as shipping, as the method of fulfillment via ReserveBar.com.

