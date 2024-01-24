ReserveBar Enters into a Strategic Technology Partnership with delivery.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBar , the leading e-commerce platform for premium and luxury beverage alcohol, has entered into a strategic technology partnership with delivery.com , a pioneer in the restaurant delivery segment. Utilizing its cutting-edge technology enablement and nationwide fulfillment network, ReserveBar will significantly expand the beverage alcohol product offerings and the retailers available to delivery.com customers, enabling consumers on delivery.com to shop for everything ranging from their favorite everyday beverage alcohol to new releases, limited editions, craft spirits, luxury bottles, specialized gift bundles, and custom engraved bottles.

The strategic partnership will also vastly increase the geographic reach of delivery.com's beverage alcohol segment, powered by ReserveBar's innovative technology integrated into the delivery.com website and app. delivery.com customers will be able to order wine, spirits and beer directly or paired with meals for on-demand delivery from 3,500 licensed retailers in the ReserveBar network in key markets throughout the country.

"Through our partnership with ReserveBar, we are poised to seize the tremendous growth opportunities in the alcohol delivery space. This collaboration will empower our platform to expand rapidly and offer an even wider range of products to our customers," said Laurence Levine, CEO of delivery.com. "By joining forces with ReserveBar and leveraging our combined strengths, we anticipate remarkable growth not only in our retailer network but also in customer orders. The possibilities that arise from the commercial synergies between our brands are limitless, and we're committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for our customers."

According to ReserveBar CEO, Derek Correia, "This cutting edge partnership further affirms ReserveBar's e-commerce technology enablement leadership, meeting customers at their point of need, whether it's through our owned and operated platforms -- ReserveBar, Minibar Delivery, and our recently launched Get Stocked -- or through partnerships that can power partner sites and apps across industries, including personal and business gifting, content publishing, luxury and specialty retail, travel and leisure, hospitality, delivery service providers, pharmacy and supermarket chains, and more.

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than three million delivery.com customers and delivery.com office clients explore their communities and order from over 12,000 local businesses in nearly 2,000 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive. For more information, please visit www.delivery.com .

About ReserveBar

ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited-edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com and numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com . ReserveBar is also the owner of Minibar Delivery and GetStocked.com. All three platforms give consumers the choice of on-demand delivery, as well as shipping, as the method of fulfillment.

