ReserveBar Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Co-Founder and CEO Lindsay Held Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing ReserveBar Holdings Corp. Co-Founder and CEO, Lindsay Held, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Lindsay Held and ReserveBar from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. ReserveBar, the owner and operator of ReserveBar.com, was launched by co-founders Lindsay Held and Jeffrey Carton and is the industry's showcase for premium and luxury spirits e-commerce, champagne, and wine -- and the leader in spirits gifting, special limited editions, new launches, celebrity spirits, and on-brand content. Since its 2013 launch, ReserveBar has leveraged cutting-edge e-commerce and digital tactics, supporting the ideal customer journey from ordering through to fulfillment.

ReserveBar's 2021 acquisition of Minibar Delivery added world-class technology, 3,000+ additional retailers, and expansion into additional states and cities, leading to ReserveBar's recent launch of on-demand delivery from over 5,000 fulfillment locations. ReserveBar also leverages its e-commerce technology solutions to provide its supplier partners with "private label" e-commerce store opportunities. Those and other technology, performance marketing, and data services have earned ReserveBar's position as the premier partner for industry suppliers.

"ReserveBar is incredibly honored -- and I am personally humbled -- by this award from Goldman Sachs, especially given its expertise in advising and supporting cutting-edge entrepreneurial companies," said Lindsay Held. He further added, "this achievement could not have been accomplished without the brilliance of my co-founder, Jeff Carton, the incredibly hard work of company president, Derek Correia, and my other ReserveBar friends and colleagues. I am particularly thankful for the support of our supplier and other industry partners and their respective e-commerce, digital marketing, and brand teams -- and their continued desire to collaborate with ReserveBar in pursuing "tip of the spear" innovations. And I have been so lucky to have a wife and two daughters, who have motivated, inspired, and supported me in bringing ReserveBar to fruition."

"We're delighted to recognize Lindsay Held as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman, and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "He and the other honored entrepreneurs have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders, as well as resident scholars.

About Lindsay Held

Lindsay Held is a Wharton M.B.A. graduate and a Columbia Law School-trained corporate attorney who, luckily, gave up the practice of law many years ago. Prior to co-founding ReserveBar with Jeff Carton, his law school roommate, Held worked as an investment banker at Deutsche Bank and as a corporate attorney, advising on business transactions in a wide variety of industries, spanning the telecom, media, sports marketing, as well as working on incredibly boring public securities filings.

After Deutsche Bank eliminated its telecom investment banking group in 2002, Lindsay became a "reluctant entrepreneur" who found himself a refugee from the traditional corporate world, where many of his fellow pedigreed classmates remained. He pursued a failed venture in the music industry and then pursued one of his childhood dreams -- becoming an "ice cream man" by opening up several frozen yogurt/ice cream stores in New York City. His other childhood dream -- playing 2nd Base for the Mets -- ended one hit shy of batting .300 in high school, and his parents' refusal to let him try out for the baseball team at Dartmouth College. However, the lesson of team sports was indelible, as he started ReserveBar without any prior spirits industry or e-commerce experience. Still, by building an incredible team, he has laid the groundwork for ReserveBar to become a pioneer in the spirits e-commerce industry segment, which did not exist before ReserveBar's launch. (And for the record, Lindsay wasn't really good enough to be a star baseball player in college, and without the incredible love, advice, and financial support of his parents -- and without the extra time available for studying -- he not only wouldn't have graduated Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa but also, more importantly, would not have been able to survive the career changes to become an entrepreneur.)

About ReserveBar

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited-edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on www.ReserveBar.com, as well as numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com .

SOURCE ReserveBar