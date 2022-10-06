ReserveBar Introduces On-Demand Delivery

With a replatform and increased efficiency, the on-demand function will allow ReserveBar to deliver its products more quickly and conveniently to consumers

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBar , the established leader in premium and luxury spirits e-commerce, announced today the launch of its new on-demand delivery capability. This marks a pivotal moment in the brand's growth strategy that significantly enhances its ability to meet the consumer at their point of need with even more efficiency, speed, and convenience.

ReserveBar's philosophy is centered around providing its customers with the best shopping experience in the industry. Their new site now offers many exciting new features including same-day delivery in addition to shipping, scheduled delivery, expanded content and customer reviews, improved merchandising, and video messaging for gift-giving.

As the go-to platform for exploring, discovering, and purchasing exceptional spirits, champagne, and wine, ReserveBar is the ultimate destination for buying, collecting, innovative gifting, and provisioning an outstanding bar. In addition to on-demand delivery, ReserveBar will debut an updated platform which offers customers a more personalized experience, curating a selection of well-known luxury products while also offering moments of surprise and delight, introducing them to exciting new brands, limited editions and exclusive cask selections. The replatform is central to ReserveBar's roadmap as it continues to fulfill its vision of "e-commerce everywhere."

"As a pioneer in the spirits e-commerce segment, ReserveBar has always been more than just a delivery service. Our overall vision is what we call 'e-commerce everywhere,' making it as convenient as possible to buy beverage alcohol compliantly in every instance it makes sense to do so," says Lindsay Held, CEO, and co-founder of ReserveBar. "The future of e-commerce is frictionless and convenient access to education, discovery, and purchase. By introducing on-demand delivery, we're giving users a better, more convenient way to shop with a personalized, effortless and unparalleled customer experience."

"ReserveBar on-demand will unlock many more occasions by enabling consumers to get their products faster, while still offering access to a much broader array of products than may be available at their local retailer," said Derek Correia, ReserveBar president. "It's the best of both worlds, as you can now use ReserveBar for last-minute provisioning for parties, get-togethers or gifting while still accessing an extraordinary array of curated brands, including limited-time offers, rare and exceptional products, and enhancements like engraving, which take gifting a bottle to the next level."

Having acquired Minibar Delivery late last year, ReserveBar was able to utilize its existing infrastructure to accelerate its re-platforming and has now completed the integration of Minibar Delivery's robust technology stack and broad retailer network in record time, enabling ReserveBar's on-demand delivery offerings. Additionally, Minibar Delivery's team was invaluable, with years of experience operating an on-demand business and overcoming the challenges and pitfalls of a complex tech and logistics operation. ReserveBar now lays claim as the only spirits e-commerce player that offers compliant coverage through a national network of on-demand and shipping fulfillment, creating benefits for not only its consumer base but also the entire three-tier system.

All products will be shipped or delivered locally in compliance with local spirits delivery regulations directly to consumers who order through ReserveBar.com, as well as their e-commerce store enablement solutions used by various partners.

About ReserveBar

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new product launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com, as well as numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com .

Media Contacts

Ryan Pachuta

[email protected]

SOURCE ReserveBar