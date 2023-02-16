Reservist-Founded Company Friendly Forces Releases 2023 Top Reservist Friendly Employers List

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Forces, a platform that creates transparency around corporate military leave and connects reservists with the most reservist-friendly companies, programs, and professional development resources, is proud to announce its 2023 Top Reservist Friendly Employers. These companies have demonstrated their commitment to supporting and valuing the contributions of military reservists through implementation of exceptional paid military leave policies that ease the emotional and financial burden placed on citizen-service members.

Friendly Forces has developed a proprietary 5-Star scale that assesses corporate military leave policies and rates them according to how supportive they are to the servicemember.

"There are many organizations out there focused on being veteran or military-friendly and facilitating Active-Duty transition. That's great, but they lack context and understanding about the reservist experience. As war veterans and serving reservists, we saw that gap and are singularly dedicated to championing reservists, who have different needs and face different challenges than separated veterans," said Eric Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Friendly Forces.

"We consider any organization rated at 3 Stars or above on our scale to be proactively supporting military reservists and facilitating the critical role that they play in our national defense and military readiness," he said.

The following companies have earned top honors as Friendly Forces 2023 5 STAR Reservist Friendly Employers. To earn this honor, an employer must provide 12 months or more of unconditional full salary continuation (full pay) to reservists on military leave.

American Water

Bloomberg

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eaton

Enveil

Fiserv

Johnson and Johnson

Netflix

Nvidia

Politico

USAA

Visa

"We are honored to recognize these companies for their commitment to military reservists. These organizations understand the value and skills that reservists bring to the workforce, and have implemented policies to support their continued military service," Evans said. "They truly go above and beyond in their support to reservists and set an amazing example for other employers to emulate."

To view the full list of 2023 Reservist Friendly Employer award winners and for more information on Friendly Forces and how to partner, visit https://www.friendlyforces.com

SOURCE Friendly Forces