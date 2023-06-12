Reservoir Analysis Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 13.73 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Reservoir Analysis Market Size By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Service (Data Acquisition And Monitoring Services, Reservoir Simulation And Geomodeling Services), By Reservoir Type (Conventional, Unconventional), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Reservoir Analysis Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Reservoir Analysis Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 8.41 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.73 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Reservoir Analysis Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Reservoir Analysis Market Driven by Comprehensive Subsurface Data Evaluation and Technological Advancements

The global Reservoir Analysis Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the comprehensive evaluation of subsurface data and technological advancements in the field. Reservoir Analysis involves the comprehensive evaluation of rocks, pores, and fluids from multiple reservoirs, enabling the determination of dynamic rock and fluid properties and providing indirect measurements for reservoir models. By utilizing various instruments, Reservoir Analysis facilitates accurate prediction of reservoir performance throughout its production life, closely tied to its system features.

The telecom industry's ability to leverage big data analytics has emerged as a primary driver for the Global Reservoir Analysis Market. Service providers have observed consistent revenue growth through Reservoir Analysis, supported by technological advancements such as the Internet of Things (IoT), data analysis tools, data collection equipment, and real-time data availability. These advancements cater to the needs of examination and production companies, contributing to the expansion of the market.

The growing demand for maximizing hydrocarbon recovery is another crucial factor driving the Global Reservoir Analysis Market. Technological progress has enhanced the reliability of reservoir analysis, further propelling market growth. Additionally, the rising energy demand from developing economies and the anticipation of resumed drilling projects due to elevated oil prices are expected to support the market's upward trajectory. Reservoir modeling plays a vital role in processing drilling operations, driving the future development of the Global Reservoir Analysis Market.

Despite the numerous advantages offered by reservoir analysis, challenges remain for market growth. The crisis in OPEC regarding the production and supply of crude petroleum products has led to high fluctuations in oil and gas prices, hindering the expansion of the Global Reservoir Analysis Market.

North America is projected to dominate the Reservoir Analysis Market, holding the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The region is anticipated to lead the global market, driven by increased oil and gas exploration projects from unconventional resources, particularly in the US.

Key Players in the Reservoir Analysis Market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Weatherford International, PLC, SGS SA, ALS Oil & Gas, CGG SA, Core Laboratories, Expro Group, Geokinetics, and Intertrek. These industry leaders employ financial statements, product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and key development strategies to maintain their competitive edge.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Reservoir Analysis Market into Application, Service, Reservoir Type, And Geography.

Reservoir Analysis Market, by Application

o Onshore

o Offshore

Reservoir Analysis Market, by Service

o Data Acquisition & Monitoring Services

o Reservoir Simulation & Geomodeling Services

o Reservoir Sampling Services

Reservoir Analysis Market, by Reservoir Type

o Conventional

o Unconventional

Reservoir Analysis Market, by Geography





North America

§ U.S

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ U.K

§ Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

§ China

§ Japan

§ India

§ Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

§ Middle East & Africa

§ Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research