Reservoir Analysis Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 13.73 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

News provided by

Verified Market Research

12 Jun, 2023, 10:10 ET

The "Global Reservoir Analysis Market Size By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Service (Data Acquisition And Monitoring Services, Reservoir Simulation And Geomodeling Services), By Reservoir Type (Conventional, Unconventional), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Reservoir Analysis Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Reservoir Analysis Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 8.41 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.73 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=6226

Browse in-depth TOC on "Reservoir Analysis Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Reservoir Analysis Market Driven by Comprehensive Subsurface Data Evaluation and Technological Advancements

The global Reservoir Analysis Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the comprehensive evaluation of subsurface data and technological advancements in the field. Reservoir Analysis involves the comprehensive evaluation of rocks, pores, and fluids from multiple reservoirs, enabling the determination of dynamic rock and fluid properties and providing indirect measurements for reservoir models. By utilizing various instruments, Reservoir Analysis facilitates accurate prediction of reservoir performance throughout its production life, closely tied to its system features.

The telecom industry's ability to leverage big data analytics has emerged as a primary driver for the Global Reservoir Analysis Market. Service providers have observed consistent revenue growth through Reservoir Analysis, supported by technological advancements such as the Internet of Things (IoT), data analysis tools, data collection equipment, and real-time data availability. These advancements cater to the needs of examination and production companies, contributing to the expansion of the market.

The growing demand for maximizing hydrocarbon recovery is another crucial factor driving the Global Reservoir Analysis Market. Technological progress has enhanced the reliability of reservoir analysis, further propelling market growth. Additionally, the rising energy demand from developing economies and the anticipation of resumed drilling projects due to elevated oil prices are expected to support the market's upward trajectory. Reservoir modeling plays a vital role in processing drilling operations, driving the future development of the Global Reservoir Analysis Market.

Despite the numerous advantages offered by reservoir analysis, challenges remain for market growth. The crisis in OPEC regarding the production and supply of crude petroleum products has led to high fluctuations in oil and gas prices, hindering the expansion of the Global Reservoir Analysis Market.

North America is projected to dominate the Reservoir Analysis Market, holding the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The region is anticipated to lead the global market, driven by increased oil and gas exploration projects from unconventional resources, particularly in the US.

Key Players in the Reservoir Analysis Market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Weatherford International, PLC, SGS SA, ALS Oil & Gas, CGG SA, Core Laboratories, Expro Group, Geokinetics, and Intertrek. These industry leaders employ financial statements, product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and key development strategies to maintain their competitive edge.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Reservoir Analysis Market into Application, Service, Reservoir Type, And Geography.

  • Reservoir Analysis Market, by Application

o  Onshore

o  Offshore

  • Reservoir Analysis Market, by Service

o  Data Acquisition & Monitoring Services

o  Reservoir Simulation & Geomodeling Services

o  Reservoir Sampling Services

  • Reservoir Analysis Market, by Reservoir Type

o  Conventional

o  Unconventional

  • Reservoir Analysis Market, by Geography

  • North America

§  U.S

§  Canada

§  Mexico

Europe

§  Germany

§  France

§  U.K

§  Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

§  China

§  Japan

§  India

§  Rest of Asia Pacific

  • ROW

§  Middle East & Africa

§  Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market By Product Type (Sensing Systems, Positioning Systems, Optical Systems, Profilers, Software), By Depth (Shallow Water, Deep Water), By Platform (Surface Vessels, USVs And UUVs, Aircraft), By Geography, And Forecast

Depth Sensing Market By Type (Active Depth Sensing, Passive Depth Sensing), By Technology (Stereo Vision, Structured Light), By Components (Camera/Lens Module, Sensor), By Geography, And Forecast

Digital Oilfield Market By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Solution (Hardware Solution, Software & Service Solution), By Process (Safety Management, Reservoir Optimization), By Geography, And Forecast

Reservoir Management Market By Product (Static Model, Dynamic Model), By Application (Drinking Water, Oil & Gas), By Geography, And Forecast

9 Largest Oil And Gas Companies, in the USA, solving energy-related problems

Visualize Reservoir Analysis Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Also from this source

Telecom Analytics Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 13.19 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Business Analytics Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 136.47 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.