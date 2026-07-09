RESERVOIR ANNOUNCES PUBLISHING DEAL WITH MULTI-PLATINUM AND GRAMMY-WINNING HIP-HOP ICON T.I.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR, the "Company"), an award-winning independent music company, today announced a publishing deal with hip-hop icon T.I. Under the agreement, Reservoir will work alongside T.I. across his entire publishing catalog, spanning his back catalog and future works, including his new album, Kill the King, which debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

(Courtesy of Reservoir) Reservoir Founder & CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi, T.I., Reservoir EVP of A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman, Reservoir President & COO Rell Lafargue

Tip "T.I." Harris, is a multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist and one of the most influential entertainers of his generation, with a career spanning music, fashion, film, and television. Widely recognized as a pioneer of Atlanta's trap music movement, T.I. has sold over 14 million albums worldwide and has released 11 studio albums, over 100 singles, and 13 mixtapes. He has received three Grammy wins and over 60 additional industry accolades, and his extensive list of collaborators includes Jay-Z, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Eminem, Nelly, and Mariah Carey, to name a few.

T.I.'s hugely successful albums include 2x-Platinum Urban Legend (2004), 2x-Platinum and #1 King (2006), Platinum and #1 T.I. vs. T.I.P. (2007), 4x-Platinum and #1 Paper Trail (2008), and more. His 2x-Platinum single "What You Know" off King won Best Rap Solo Performance at the Grammys in 2007. That same year, T.I. took home the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "My Love" with Justin Timberlake off Timberlake's FutureSex/LoveSounds.

His most popular studio album, Paper Trail, featured appearances by Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and many others, and four of the album's singles peaked within the Top Five of the Hot 100. The album features enduring rap/pop crossover hits, such as 8x-Platinum "Live Your Life" feat. Rihanna, 5x-Platinum "Dead and Gone" feat. Justin Timberlake, and Platinum "Swagga Like Us" with Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne. "Swagga Like Us" notably took home Best Rap Performance by a Duo or a Group at the 2009 Grammys, earning T.I. his third Grammy win.

In addition to his music career, T.I. owns two successful clothing brands, has appeared in blockbuster films and hit TV shows, and is a passionate philanthropist. He founded the social justice charity "Us or Else," which led to the release of the acclaimed socially charged compilation album entitled Us or Else: Letter to the System, featuring Reservoir roster-mate Killer Mike, plus Quavo and Meek Mill, among others.

On the deal, T.I. commented, "I'm very excited about building a strong partnership with Reservoir as we work together to diversify the business and expand the reach of my catalog."

Reservoir Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman said, "T.I. has been dubbed the 'King of the South' for putting Atlanta's rap scene on the map, which helped shape the trajectory of the genre of hip-hop for the past 20 plus years. His crossover successes and enduring popularity have proven time and again how much his music resonates with fans. It's an honor to partner with him on continuing to carve out the legacy of these cultural touchpoints he has created."

"T.I. is one of those rare powerhouses whose music has real cultural significance and staying power," added Rell Lafargue, President and Chief Operating Officer at Reservoir. "Our focus has always been to grow our roster with world-class music, and welcoming one of rap and hip-hop's most influential artists and bodies of work to Reservoir reinforces that mission. This partnership with T.I. also doubles down on our long-standing commitment to the genre's storied history and promising future."

T.I. was represented on this transaction by Steven G. Shapiro and Ed Paparo of the law firm Davis, Shapiro, Lewit & Grabel, LLP.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, Abu Dhabi, and Mumbai. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir represents copyrights and master recordings including titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard's Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

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SOURCE Reservoir Media, Inc.