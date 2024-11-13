Reservoir Communications Group and Periscope Equity Announce New Investment Partnership

WASHINGTON and CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservoir Communications Group, a Washington D.C.-based health care consultancy, announced a new investment partnership with Periscope Equity, a Chicago-based private equity firm that partners with founder-owned, technology-enabled business services companies.

The partnership between Reservoir and Periscope is designed to accelerate Reservoir's growth and scale. Since Reservoir's founding in 2014, the firm has continued to expand its issue and skill-based expertise across advocacy, corporate communications and market readiness, particularly among innovative health care brands, trade associations and non-profit organizations.

As part of this next phase of growth, Reservoir and Periscope will capitalize on opportunities to bring enhanced technology, infrastructure, and staffing support to continue meeting the complex and pressing public affairs, business and policy needs of Reservoir's clients.

"The Periscope team shares our mission and vision in delivering best-in-class strategy, counsel and execution to our clients. They also embody the Reservoir culture and believe in the value of bringing our purpose-driven work to scale. They are the ideal partners for this next exciting chapter," said Robert Schooling, Reservoir's Founder and President.

"Reservoir's growth is a testament to the differentiated value proposition it offers to clients facing the most challenging issues in health care. We're excited to be working with Robert and the full team to expand the firm's reach and trajectory as Reservoir continues to grow," said John Findlay, Periscope Partner.

As part of the investment process, Clearsight Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as legal counsel, to Reservoir.

About Reservoir Communications Group

Reservoir Communications Group is a leading health care consultancy focused on helping clients address their most important business, advocacy, policy and reputation challenges and opportunities. Learn more at https://reservoircg.com/.

About Periscope Equity

Periscope Equity is a Chicago-based private equity firm that partners with founder-owned, technology-enabled business services companies. Since its founding in 2012, Periscope has a track record of investing in businesses with mission-critical service offerings, a history of sustainable profitability, and known avenues to accelerate growth. In alignment with management teams, Periscope seeks to provide operational and commercial support to drive investment returns. Learn more at https://periscopeequity.com.

