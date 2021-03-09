Reservoir Distillery Expands Distribution To Kentucky and Georgia

RICHMOND, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservoir Distillery, the nation's third distillery making bourbon and whiskey outside of Kentucky, announced today it will begin distributing its craft spirits in Kentucky. Heritage Wine and Spirits will oversee distribution in Kentucky, effective immediately. Georgia Crown will oversee distribution in Georgia beginning April 1, 2021.

Both states will carry Reservoir's award-winning, core five products including:

"I think bourbon enthusiasts throughout the state will be excited to discover something new." - Dave Scheurich Tweet this Reservoir, the nation's third distillery making bourbon and whiskies outside of Kentucky, has earned more than 100 awards since 2012, including seven medals at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The Virginia grain-to-glass distillery announced it has begun distribution in Kentucky and will launch in Georgia beginning, April 1. Pictured above: Reservoir's Founding Rye, Reservoir's Hunter & Scott Bourbon and Reservoir's Founding Bourbon.

Reservoir's 100% Wheat Whiskey Reservoir's 100% Corn Bourbon Reservoir's 100% Rye Whiskey Reservoir's Hunter & Scott Bourbon Reservoir's Hunter & Scott Rye Whiskey

"This is a milestone moment for Reservoir," said Dave Scheurich, Master Distiller for Boondocks Brands and retired General Manager and Distillery Manager for The Woodford Reserve Distillery. "Their Virginia grain-to-glass products are distinctively unique from most traditional Kentucky whiskies," he continued. "I think bourbon enthusiasts throughout the state will be excited to discover something new."

Reservoir's People and Process:

The distillery was founded by childhood friends, Dave Cuttino and Jay Carpenter .

and . Reservoir employs three women in leadership roles, including its Head Distiller, Mary Allison , Director of Distillery Education, Shelley Sackier and Director of Communications, Leslie Griles .

, Director of Distillery Education, Shelley Sackier and Director of Communications, . Reservoir's spirits are never sourced – provenance is a top priority.

The distillery uses only open-top fermentation that takes from 6-11 days.

Reservoir uses pot still distillation for a hand-on approach.

"On the heels of a successful launch in Tennessee last year, we couldn't be more excited about our continued growth," said Dave Cuttino, co-founder of Reservoir Distillery. "Our distribution partners have welcomed us, and we look forward to shaking things up with our Virginia whiskey in the great states of Kentucky and Georgia," he continued.

For more information visit reservoirdistillery.com

About Reservoir Distillery

Founded in 2008 in Richmond, Virginia, Reservoir creates hand crafted spirits based on its founding bottles: 100% Wheat Whiskey, 100% Corn Bourbon and 100% Rye Whiskey. As a small batch distillery, Reservoir takes pride in making award-wining spirits that are never sourced -- everything is crafted, aged and bottled by Reservoir at Reservoir. Reservoir bourbons and whiskies are sold nationally online at Sherry's Wine & Spirits, in the tasting room at Reservoir located at 1800 Summit Avenue in Richmond, VA and in more than 500 stores throughout the mid-Atlantic.

SOURCE Reservoir Distillery

Related Links

http://www.reservoirdistillery.com

