Reservoir Distillery Introduces Hunter & Scott Rye Whiskey

Reservoir Distillery announced today it has released Hunter & Scott Rye Whiskey, the second release in the Hunter & Scott line. The mash bill for Hunter & Scott Rye is made from 67% Rye and 33% Wheat, all Virginia-grown and vatted using Reservoirs single grain mash bills.

"Hunter & Scott Rye is for the cocktail mixer, a neat pour at the bar or even the everyday sipper," said Dave Cuttino, founder of Reservoir. "It is made using the same single grain rye as our traditional award-winning Reservoir Rye. And, we are so happy to be able to make a product that is more accessible to whiskey lovers via a $49.99 (MSRP) lower price point," Cuttino continued.

Tasting notes for Hunter & Scott Rye include black tea, light honey and a hint of cinnamon on the nose. Herbal tea, floral, pepper and sweet spice on the palate. And, a finish that is spicy, warm and lingering.

Hunter & Scott Rye, along with the full line of Reservoir products, is sold nationally online at Sherry's Wine & Spirits, in the tasting room at Reservoir, throughout DC, MD, SC, FL and DL and in select ABC stores in VA. It is also available by special order at all VA ABC stores using product code 26717. For retail sales inquiries contact The Winebow Group.

About Reservoir Distillery

Founded in 2008 in Richmond, Virginia, Reservoir creates hand crafted spirits based on its founding bottles: 100% Wheat Whiskey, 100% Corn Bourbon and 100% Rye Whiskey. As a small batch distillery, Reservoir takes pride in making award-wining spirits that are never sourced -- everything is crafted, aged and bottled by Reservoir at Reservoir. For more information visit reservoirdistillery.com

