Reset Energy to Present at ADIPEC 2024 Exhibition & Conference

Hydrogen Expert to Present on Novel Blue Hydrogen Production

MIDLAND, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reset Energy, a global leader in custom process solutions for the oil & gas and energy transition sectors, is excited to announce its participation in the ADIPEC 2024 Exhibition & Conference, taking place from November 4th to 7th, 2024. The event will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, where Reset Energy will present on its pioneering approach to blue hydrogen production and transportation.

"Reset Energy is honored to be a part of ADIPEC 2024, where we will not only highlight our latest innovations in blue hydrogen production but also contribute to the global dialogue on energy transition. As a company committed to sustainable practices, this exhibition and conference provide an excellent platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing," said Chris Villegas, CEO of Reset Energy.

Innovative Presentation on Blue Hydrogen

Arwa Rabie, Reset Energy's leading expert on hydrogen production, will present a groundbreaking session titled "Novel Blue Hydrogen Production and Transportation Process Supporting Global Carbon Footprint Reduction." This presentation will highlight the proprietary, patent-pending technology that integrates waste heat from the hydrogen generation process with the heat demand from the carbon capture process. This innovative approach not only reduces capital and operational expenditures but also enhances CO2 capture efficiency by eliminating the need for auxiliary boilers or heaters.

About The Speaker

Arwa holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University, College Station. She has over 15 years of experience in the energy sector where she has worked both domestically and internationally in the Gulf States and Europe. She holds expertise in Syngas and Hydrogen production. Her extensive background and innovative approaches have made her a leading figure in developing sustainable energy solutions, contributing significantly to Reset Energy's mission of advancing the energy transition.

"Speaking at ADIPEC 2024 represents an incredible opportunity to share our breakthrough innovations with industry leaders and stakeholders," said Arwa Rabie, director of technology development at Reset Energy. "Our commitment to advancing blue hydrogen technology is not just about improving efficiency and sustainability, but also about driving meaningful change in the global energy sector. I look forward to discussing how our integrated approach can significantly reduce carbon footprints and operational costs, paving the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future."

About ADIPEC 2024

The ADIPEC Exhibition & Conference is one of the world's most influential events for the oil, gas, and energy sectors. It provides a platform for industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to share ideas, showcase technologies, and discuss the future of energy.

About Reset Energy

Founded in 2014, Reset Energy is a global leader in innovative process solutions, specializing in design and fabrication management for the oil, gas, and energy transition sectors. The company ensures high-quality, reliable, and efficient product delivery. Reset Energy embraces sustainable practices and excels in gas processing, carbon management, and hydrogen production, demonstrating its commitment to advancing environmentally responsible energy technologies.

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Reset Energy is at the forefront of providing innovative process solutions for the energy transition, downstream, midstream, and upstream segments. The company's growth trajectory has been marked by strong industry relationships, a team of motivated experts and a keen focus on offering design and fabrication management services for emerging midstream operators.

Over the years, Reset Energy strategically expanded its operations, marking its venture into emerging technologies and new markets. This initiative was part of the company's broader strategy to embrace sustainable energy solutions, including advancements in alternative energy, carbon management, and hydrogen production. Reset Energy's approach combines technical expertise with a commitment to environmental stewardship, positioning us as a leader in the energy sector.

As the company continues to evolve, Reset Energy remains committed to driving the future of energy through innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions, partnering with clients worldwide to meet the changing demands of the global energy landscape.

To learn more, visit www.resetenergy.com

