Reset Kidney Health and Healthy.io Partner to Engage Patients with Comprehensive Virtual Kidney Care

This partnership will support access to important testing and specialist care by providing an at-home option for ACR testing and empowering members to participate in their kidney care

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy.io, the global leader in transforming the smartphone camera into a medical device, and Reset Kidney Health, a hybrid care platform that offers gold-standard multidisciplinary care to patients with kidney disease, have announced a partnership that will give patients the option to utilize at-home, smartphone-powered kidney testing. Through this partnership, Reset will provide eligible patients with Healthy.io's Minuteful Kidney™ test to complete at home. Additionally, patients who are interested in re-engaging with their kidney care can request a test kit through the Reset Kidney Health platform.

The Minuteful Kidney test will help Reset identify the patients with evidence of disease and enable them to actively participate in their kidney care. With Reset's team of nephrologists, nurses, dietitians, and therapists, combined with the health insights from Minuteful Kidney, eligible patients in Ohio, Alabama, Wisconsin, Florida, and Montana will receive convenient and personalized care by improving access and removing traditional barriers which may otherwise be inhibiting their care management.

"We are excited to partner with Healthy.io to provide our patients with an at-home testing option that matches our mission to provide excellent quality care that is also convenient and accessible," said Arun Sharma, Co-Founder of Reset Kidney Health. "It's important to us to take a multidisciplinary approach to kidney care, including utilizing innovative technology like Minuteful Kidney to help us improve detection, drive increased engagement, and ultimately slow disease progression."

"Healthy.io is uniquely positioned to support virtual solutions, such as Reset Kidney Health, as a mechanism to enable in-home clinical grade insights while engaging patients in their care," said Paula LeClair, U.S. General Manager at Healthy.io. "Minuteful Kidney is a solution that patients can use in the comfort of their homes and at any point in their healthcare journey, whether they have already sought out and prefer virtual care options or are looking for an easy way to learn more about their kidney health."

Nearly 37 million American adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD), and one in three American adults is at risk. Unfortunately, as many as nine out of ten people with CKD don't realize they have it because of its lack of symptoms. To improve early detection and prevent disease progression that could eventually require dialysis or a kidney transplant, clinicians recommend an annual albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR) test for those at risk, yet only 20% of them take it.

For patients in rural or underserved populations, access, transportation, and cost can create barriers to healthcare services like lab testing or specialty programs. Healthy.io and Reset align in their desire to provide care to those who need it most, all from the comfort of home. By supporting virtual-enabled care, both organizations can engage patients regardless of their location and provide access to critical, specialty care services they may not otherwise receive.

Healthy.io has shown that at-home testing with Minuteful Kidney can raise testing adherence rates up to 50% among previously untested populations, irrespective of demographic and socioeconomic differences. Through this partnership, Healthy.io and Reset Kidney Health will provide virtual, at-home care options to engage and motivate patients who may have, or be at risk for, CKD–even in rural or underserved areas. Working together to take a proactive, preventive approach to kidney care can help increase early detection, slow disease progression, avert dialysis, and ease the heavy burden on the healthcare system caused by kidney disease.

ABOUT HEALTHY.IO

Healthy.io is a global leader in transforming the smartphone camera into a medical device. The company developed the first and only FDA-cleared, smartphone-powered home kidney test. Healthy.io partners with leading health plans to integrate Minuteful Kidney™ in their kidney management programs. For the first time, untested, at-risk members can now take the test in the privacy of their homes and receive instant results, thus closing care gaps and removing barriers associated with traditional lab testing. Minuteful Kidney™ is marketed commercially across the United States and the United Kingdom. Healthy.io has offices in Boston, London, and Tel Aviv.

ABOUT RESET KIDNEY HEALTH

Reset Kidney Health is a hybrid care platform that offers gold-standard multidisciplinary care to patients with chronic kidney disease. It provides convenient and quick access to renal care that helps slow disease progression and reduce hospitalization risk. The company was launched based on its founders' deeply personal experience with kidney disease spanning decades. The team comprises world-class Nephrologists, Renal Dieticians, Mental Health Therapists, Educators, and Nurses with over 100 years of clinical expertise in kidney care.

