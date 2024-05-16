Reset Medical and Wellness Center Welcomes You to a Journey of Healing at Grand Opening Event

Discover Innovative Solutions for PTSD, Depression, Anxiety, Chronic Pain, and More

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reset Medical and Wellness Center (Reset) proudly announces its grand opening on June 3, 2024, marking a pivotal moment in our commitment to offering hope, healing, and transformation. The public and media are cordially invited to join us for an enlightening open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a ceremonious ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. We extend a special invitation to healthcare providers, including physicians, therapists, and counselors, for an exclusive open house from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

About Reset Medical and Wellness Center & Nuero Sympathetic Reset - Hope and Healing for PTSD, Anxiety, Depression, Long COVID, Menopause, Hypervigilance and More Reset Team Photo

Located at 8370 Dow Circle, Suite 400, Strongsville, Ohio, Reset is dedicated to pioneering innovative treatments to address emotional, physical, mental, and somatic discomfort. Our treatments are meticulously designed to forge new neurological and physiological pathways, fostering healing from past traumas and long-term stress.

"When I learned of the power of Neuro Sympathetic Reset (NSR) and this revolutionary treatment that gently resets the sympathetic nervous system, empowering individuals to overcome the debilitating effects of PTSD, depression, anxiety, grief, and shame," shares Dr. Joshua Goldner, Chief Medical Officer at Reset. "I knew partnering with Kelly to open a center in Cleveland was a must. This 20-minute treatment restores balance and harmony, guiding you towards a life of renewed vitality and well-being."

"At Reset, we firmly believe in the tangible reality of hope for healing," affirms Kelly Price, Reset's Chief Executive Officer. "Whether grappling with grief, anxiety, long COVID, menopause, chronic pain, hypervigilance, depression, trauma, or other modalities, our devoted team is here to guide you on your journey to wellness. We deliver HOPE and HEALING through advanced, evidence-based care with a focus on life-changing, profound relief."

Reset offers services to first responders, nurses, educators, military personnel, and their families at special rates to provide more affordable treatment for those who serve our community.

"We hold in high esteem the sacrifices made by individuals in these pivotal roles, and it is our privilege to extend our unwavering support and gratitude to those committed to serving our communities and country," emphasizes Kelly Price.

At Reset, we are committed to providing exceptional care and contributing to those who may not have the means to access treatment. We pledge 5% of all profits to eraseptsdnow.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to combatting the stigma of PTSD and offering grants to individuals needing financial assistance for treatment.

Join us on June 3 as we commemorate the grand opening of Reset Medical and Wellness Center and embark on a journey toward hope, healing, and revitalization.

As part of the event, healthcare providers are invited to attend two informative 20-minute presentations at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., delving into the intricacies of our offerings and the pioneering Neuro Sympathetic Reset treatment. This groundbreaking treatment pathway substantially augments patients' capacity to navigate through past events alongside their primary treatment provider. Providers are asked to register for the event at https://resetprovideropenhouse.eventbrite.com.

For more details about Reset Medical and Wellness Center and our grand opening event or for media requests, please email [email protected] or contact our Strongsville office at 877-737-3810.

Media Contact:

Kelly Price

Chief Executive Officer

Reset Medical and Wellness Center

877-737-3810

[email protected]

Note to Editors: High-resolution images and interviews are available upon request.

SOURCE Reset Medical and Wellness Center