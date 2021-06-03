Resgreen Group Announces Relocation of Production and Manufacturing Facility to Shelby Township, Michigan

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announces the relocation of manufacturing and production headquarters to Shelby Township, Michigan.

Resgreen Group International has moved to a larger facility to meet the increasing needs and demands of rapid development and fabrication of current and future products. Working in close proximity with a vital supplier, Atlantic Precision Products, RGGI is able to add a new level of quality, efficiency, and momentum to the growth, development and assembly processes.

"We are very excited to be expanding into a larger facility and working closely with Atlantic Precision Products in order to increase efficiency in our production and manufacturing process," said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. "The move opens up incredible opportunities for the company and solidifies the JIT (Just-In-Time) delivery process. With the JIT management system we will be able to increase efficiency and minimize inventory costs."

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

Contact: Sarah Carlson

[email protected] 248.755.7680 Mobile Contact: Resgreen Group International, Inc. Parsh Patel, President and CEO Phone: 586.265.2376 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Resgreen Group International

