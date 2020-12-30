Resgreen Group Delivers First Batch of Wanda SD Disinfecting Robots

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resgreen Group (RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, today announced it delivered its first group of Wanda SD disinfecting robots to the Travelodge by Wyndham in Elkhart, Indiana. The robots use Ultraviolet C (UVC) lights placed on a 42-inch tower and underneath the vehicles to disinfect hotel rooms, meeting rooms and the lobby.

"Wanda SD gives guests the comfort of knowing that their rooms have been completely sanitized and are safe from dangerous bacteria and viruses," stated Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "The UVC lights destroy 99.9 percent of harmful pathogens in a 200 square-foot space in around 15 minutes."

Wanda SD uses a lithium-ion phosphate battery that provides three times the power of conventional batteries with half the weight. A new battery voltage indicator was recently added to alert customers when the vehicle needs to be charged.

Because exposure to UVC light is dangerous to eyes and skin, Wanda SD can be controlled from another room with a smart device. It is also equipped with perimeter monitoring and ultrasonic sensors that detect when someone enters an area and automatically turns off the lights.

The affordable Wanda SD costs $5,000 and can be purchased at resgreenint.com with a $1,000 deposit. The vehicle can sanitize up to 200 square feet in around 15 minutes.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com .

