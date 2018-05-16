ReShape Lifesciences Trains Eleven Surgeons in Saudi Arabia

The physicians, who specialize in gastroenterology and bariatric surgery and practice in leading medical centers in Saudi Arabia, were trained by a combination of ReShape in-house customer education professionals and five seasoned representatives from the company's Saudi Arabian distribution partner.

"The ReShape Balloon represents a new adventure in treatments for obesity, allowing me to offer my patients a safe, effective and minimally invasive solution that is designed for satiety and comfort," stated Dr. Salem Bazarah, Assistant Professor and Consultant Gastroenterologist/Hepatologist and Interventional Endoscopist at Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia." I am excited that our team has already successfully implanted the ReShape Balloon in several patients and I plan to make the technology an integral part of my practice."

Saudi Arabia has one of the highest obesity and overweight prevalence rates in the world. While close to 30% of the global population is obese, obesity in Saudi Arabia has been estimated at 53% in 2017 and is projected to grow to 60% by 2022 according to World Atlas. The bariatric surgery device market is expected to more than double in Saudi Arabia by 2025 to a market size of almost $200 million, according to Accuray Research.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved ReShape Balloon™ System involves a non-surgical weight loss procedure that uses advanced balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to help people with a 30-40 kg/m2 Body Mass Index (BMI) and at least one co-morbidity lose weight. ReShape vBloc™ Therapy, delivered by an FDA-approved pacemaker-like device called the ReShape vBloc System, is designed to help patients with a 40-45 kg/m2, or a 35-39.9 kg/m2 BMI and at least one co-morbidity feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

