Reshaping Our Lives and Careers With the Transformative Power of Storytelling - Life Coach, Career Coach, and TEDx Speaker Dr. Colleen Georges Earns Eight Publishing Awards for Her Foundational RESCRIPT Framework

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Life Coach, Career Coach, and Licensed Counselor Dr. Colleen Georges proudly announced that her personal growth book – "RESCRIPT the Story You're Telling Yourself" – has earned eight awards and counting since its publication in 2019. Serving as the foundation for her many workshops and coaching programs built on reshaping one's life and career through the power of mental storytelling, RESCRIPT is an acronym for Release Rumination, Engage Growth Goals, Seek Strengths, Challenge Catastrophizing, Restrict Regret, Invite Imperfection, Pursue Passion and Purpose, and Think Thankfully.

"Storytelling is extremely powerful and that is why the RESCRIPT process starts with understanding the concept of a self-story," Dr. Georges explained. "A self-story is comprised of all the things we tell ourselves in our minds, every day, moment by moment. This includes internal chatter about who we are, why we are or aren't good enough, what we are or aren't capable of, and what possibilities the future can hold for us. We all have that critical voice in our head – tearing us down, demeaning our efforts, and thwarting our attempts to pursue our personal and professional goals. This process involves the power of storytelling: the voice is telling us a story. We can change our life and career trajectory – take power back from that negative voice and begin to tell ourselves positive and empowering stories. The actions we take in our lives and careers begin with RESCRIPTing our thoughts. We have to learn to speak more compassionately and encouragingly to ourselves."

2019 New York City Big Book Award

2019 Beverly Hills Book Award

2019 Literary Titan Gold Book Award

2019 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award

2019 Living Now Bronze Book Award

2020 Independent Press Award for Distinguished Favorite

2020 TopShelf Magazine Book Award (two awards: Non-Fiction General and Non-Fiction Motivational)

"The stories we tell ourselves through our inner dialogue have a significant impact on our emotional states," said Dr. Georges. "I truly love my life and career coaching clients, and their successes genuinely make me cry happy tears. I've been blessed to help my clients reach their health and wellness goals, enhance their relationships, achieve their career dreams, and minimize stress and anxiety by eliminating negative self-talk and creating daily empowering self-talk habits. That's the power of RESCRIPTing."

With over two dozen coaching certifications and 20 years of expertise helping people transform their lives and careers, Dr. Colleen Georges is founder of RESCRIPT Your Story LLC; a Positive Psychology life coach and career coach; TEDx and professional keynote speaker; trainer for various organizations and companies like AT&T, Tesla, Henkel, Celgene, and multiple educational institutions; Certified Resume Writer with work featured in the Gallery of Best Resumes, 5th ed.; widely published in nine self-improvement anthologies and scholarly journals; and author of the eight-time award winning book, "RESCRIPT the Story You're Telling Yourself: The Eight Practices to Quiet Your Inner Antagonist, Amplify Your Inner Advocate, & Author a Limitless Life."

Dr. Georges has a doctorate in Counseling Psychology, is a Licensed Professional Counselor, and also serves as a Rutgers University Lecturer in counseling psychology and women's leadership. Her expertise has been featured in: News12, RVNTV, Huffington Post, Thrive Global, Forbes, Mashable, and New Jersey Family Magazine. She currently lives in New Jersey with her husband José, son Joshua, and two cats Kitty and Sweetie. Learn more about her work at: www.ColleenGeorges.com.

