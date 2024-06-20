Reshaping the Health and Wellness Industry

Nuvita Global Announces Annual Convention on August 10th

LANSING, Mich., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the competitive world of health and wellness, Amanda Fata stands out as a true game-changer. As the visionary founder of Nuvita Global, she has set new standards for transparency, quality, and social responsibility. She began applying these standards with her organic hemp product line in 2019 and has since expanded into nutritional supplementation with the same rigor. At their 2023 convention, Fata launched Nuvita Global's very first nutritional product: Revive + Renew Greens. Since then, the company has added digestive and cellular detox products as well as a fulvic acid and trace minerals blend.

Only the Beginning

Fata isn't done expanding into the world of nutritional supplements. At Nuvita Global's second annual convention coming this August 10th, Fata will launch her newest additions to this lineup. Loyal customers and Affiliates are speculating as to what these products may be and are eagerly awaiting to get their hands on them at convention. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to learn about these products and purchase them first, while the general public will have to wait until the following week.

Everyone is Welcome

Fata and Nuvita Global extend their invitation to their 2024 convention to all who are interested; customers, Affiliates, the public - everyone is welcome! The event will take place in Lansing, MI. Not only do they welcome all to attend, they also encourage anyone interested to join their Enhanced Affiliate program along with thousands of other individuals all over the nation.

About Nuvita Global

Nuvita Global's product philosophy is the simple tagline: Only The Best (OTB). Fata is adamant that if she doesn't feel comfortable using a product herself, she won't make or sell it. This personal expectation of excellence ensures that every product meets the highest quality standards, from ingredient sourcing to manufacturing processes, providing consumers with unparalleled health and wellness solutions. Nuvita's products are pesticide free, insecticide free, void of unhealthy levels of heavy metals, certified glyphosate residual free, gluten free, organic, and the majority are vegan. Plus, Nuvita owns and operates its own USDA organic certified facility. Only The Best!

At the core of Nuvita Global's creed is an unwavering commitment to transparency. Fata has made it her mission to ensure that consumers know exactly what they are putting into and on their bodies. Fata's dedication to transparency extends to the meticulous documentation of every batch of every product. Nuvita Global publishes Certificates of Analysis (COAs) from independent laboratories on all their products, giving customers the confidence that they are choosing the best quality products on the market.

Fata's impact goes beyond health and wellness. She is deeply committed to ending human trafficking and child exploitation. To support this mission, Nuvita Global donates a portion of its proceeds every month to charitable organizations aligned with this cause. This dedication to social responsibility adds a profound purpose to the brand's business model, resonating with consumers who value ethical practices.

For more information about Nuvita Global, their 2024 convention, and their mission, visit nuvitaglobal.com and follow @nuvitaglobal on Instagram.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuvita Global