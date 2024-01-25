Reshma Saujani to Keynote eMerge Americas 2024 Conference

The founder of Girls Who Code and founder & CEO of Moms First will share insights on entrepreneurship, fostering women's leadership, and driving social change.

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas , the premier technology conference and expo shaping the future of tech, announced today that Reshma Saujani, the visionary founder of Girls Who Code and founder & CEO of Moms First, as well as lawyer bestselling author, and renowned thought leader, will be a keynote speaker at the 10-year anniversary of eMerge Americas. The conference is scheduled for April 18-19, 2024 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Reshma Saujani, the visionary founder of Girls Who Code and founder & CEO of Moms First will be a keynote speaker at the 10-year anniversary of eMerge Americas.

"We are honored to welcome Reshma Saujani as a keynote speaker at the eMerge Americas 2024 Conference," said Melissa Medina, CEO and President of eMerge Americas. "She is a trailblazer and her dedication to driving social change in the tech industry aligns perfectly with our company's mission to foster a sustainable, dynamic and innovative ecosystem. We are excited to have her join us on the Main Stage in April and believe her presence will inspire and captivate our attendees."

For over a decade, Reshma has built movements that advocate for women's and girls' economic empowerment. She has worked tirelessly to close the gender gap in the tech sector and, most recently, has advocated for programs to support mothers impacted by the pandemic. Reshma recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with leading AI research organization, OpenAI, to launch PaidLeave.ai , a ChatGPT-powered AI tool offering comprehensive information on paid family leave.

In addition to Reshma's keynote, eMerge Americas 2024 is introducing a groundbreaking experience that will feature cutting-edge advancements in AI and quantum technology. Debuting at eMerge Americas 2024, the AI + Quantum Village will be a unique showcase and a physical representation of the thriving AI and quantum ecosystem. It will provide attendees with an immersive experience, highlighting the explosive growth in these fields.

To learn more about the programming for the upcoming eMerge Americas 2024 conference and to register to attend, visit www.emergeamericas.com .

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is the premier global tech event held annually in Miami shaping the future of tech and innovation. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, attracts more than 20,000 attendees from 50 countries and over 4,000 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, a startup accelerator program, startup pitch competitions, community events, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment around the world, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem.

SOURCE eMerge Americas