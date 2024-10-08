Reshoevn8r Partners with OxiClean™ for a New Co-Branded Sneaker Care Solution

A Strategic Partnership Focused on Delivering Superior Sneaker Care for Every Lifestyle

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reshoevn8r, the leading provider of premium sneaker care products, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with OxiClean™, the #1 stain fighting additive brand known for harnessing the power of oxygen to tackle tough stains. This collaboration aims to deliver an unparalleled cleaning experience for sneaker enthusiasts and everyday consumers alike.

RESHOEVN8R x OxiClean Sneaker + Hat Foam Cleaning Solution

Combining Reshoevn8r's innovative sneaker care solutions with OxiClean's proven stain-fighting technology, the partnership will introduce a co-branded foam cleaner designed to clean, protect, and preserve footwear collections with even greater effectiveness. This partnership allows OxiClean to extend its reach into the growing sneaker care market, aligning with emerging lifestyle trends while providing consumers with a solution designed specifically for footwear.

"OxiClean teamed up with Reshoevn8r because both brands focus on delivering top-tier cleaning solutions," said Emily Erwin, Associate Director, Marketing, OxiClean. "For us, this partnership opens doors to a niche audience—sneakerheads and collectors who need specialized care. Reshoevn8r's expertise in sneaker cleaning perfectly complements OxiClean's equity as America's #1 stain fighter additive. This move is a smart play to connect with a younger, fashion-forward audience and to extend our reach beyond traditional household cleaning into a growing lifestyle space: sneaker maintenance."

By partnering with Reshoevn8r, OxiClean aims to expand its relevance within emerging lifestyle trends while showcasing its cleaning power in new arenas. The collaboration offers a unique solution tailored to the specific needs of sneaker care, addressing challenges such as delicate materials and stubborn stains. The co-branded foam cleaner will maintain Reshoevn8r's dedication to effective, specialized sneaker care, while benefiting from OxiClean's household name as a trusted leader in stain removal.

"Our partnership with OxiClean is a tremendous opportunity to redefine the sneaker cleaning experience," said Steve Grear, Founder of Reshoevn8r. "We've always been committed to providing the best possible care for sneakers, this new partnership allows us to take our products to the next level. This collaboration represents a new era in sneaker care, offering our customers more effective and reliable solutions to keep their footwear in pristine condition."

The collaboration will target several customer segments:

Sneaker Enthusiasts and Collectors: Individuals who obsess over keeping their footwear in pristine condition and seek specialized care.

Younger, Style-Driven Consumers: Those who prioritize aesthetics and want a cleaner that preserves both the look and quality of their shoes.

Active Individuals and Athletes: People who put their footwear through tough conditions and need a product that can restore their shoes after heavy use.

The partnership with Reshoevn8r allows OxiClean to connect with a broader audience and explore new lifestyle segments, reinforcing the brand's versatility and commitment to delivering superior cleaning solutions.

The new foam cleaner will be available online at Reshoevn8r.com. For more information about the partnership and upcoming product launches, follow Reshoevn8r on social media @reshoevn8r and OxiClean at @oxicleanofficial.

About Reshoevn8r

Founded in 2010, Reshoevn8r is a global leader in premium sneaker care solutions, dedicated to providing innovative products that help consumers clean, protect, and maintain their footwear collections. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Reshoevn8r has established a strong presence in the sneaker community through its commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer education. For more information, visit www.reshoevn8r.com.

About OxiClean

Since 1997, OxiClean has been a leading stainfighter brand that has redefined what it means to be clean by harnessing the power of oxygen. With a versatile portfolio that includes products like Versatile Stain Remover, MaxForce™, Odor Blasters™, and White Revive™, OxiClean is the go-to solution for tackling tough stains in laundry and beyond. For more information, visit oxiclean.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @oxicleanofficial and TikTok at @oxicleanofficial.

