ResiBuilt Wins IMN SFR Award for Third Time in Four Years, Cementing Industry Leadership

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiBuilt, a leading build-to-rent (BTR) residential construction company, has been named the BTR/Land Deal of the Year Award winner at the IMN SFR West Conference. This award marks the company's third win in the category out of the past four years and cements ResiBuilt's status as an industry leader in BTR development and execution.

The latest recognition builds on ResiBuilt's recent award history, including a Master Planned Rental Community of the Year win in 2024 for Mill Creek Springs community and the inaugural BTR/Land Deal of the Year Award in 2022 for the Overlook at Mill Creek community. Together, these honors underscore ResiBuilt's proven ability to source high-quality sites, execute complex land transactions, and deliver institutional-grade BTR communities at scale.

"This award is a direct reflection of the incredible people behind ResiBuilt," said Jay Byce, President of ResiBuilt. "Winning three out of four times speaks not only to the strength of our pipeline, but to the discipline of our processes, the quality of our construction, and the deep collaboration across our land, development, and construction teams."

The IMN SFR Awards recognize best-in-class achievements across the single-family rental and build-to-rent sectors, honoring firms that demonstrate innovation, executional excellence, and meaningful impact within the industry. As ResiBuilt looks ahead, the company expects these award-winning capabilities to fuel continued expansion of its fee-build and build-to-rent construction services, supporting both existing and new partners across key growth markets. With a proven track record and a scalable operating platform, ResiBuilt is well positioned to meet rising demand for high-quality rental housing in the year ahead.

"Our focus remains on building great communities and being the builder of choice for BTR developers nationwide," added Scott Dickson, VP of Operations at ResiBuilt. "These awards validate our approach and energize us as we continue to grow our services and deliver exceptional results for our partners."

About ResiBuilt

Founded in 2018, ResiBuilt is an award-winning residential homebuilder providing land development, build-to-rent, fee building, and residential construction services. With a focus on quality construction, operational efficiency, and strong partnerships, ResiBuilt delivers thoughtfully designed communities that meet the evolving needs of today's renters and investors. Learn more at resibuilt.com.

