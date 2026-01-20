RESICAP Announces Strategic Sale of ResiBuilt and Continued Focus Across the Housing Industry

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RESICAP, a leading vertically integrated real estate services platform focused on the single-family rental (SFR) and build-to-rent (BTR) sectors, today announced the sale of its new home construction subsidiary, ResiBuilt, to a third-party buyer. The transaction represents the successful monetization of a platform the company built and scaled over more than a decade.

RESICAP, along with Jay Byce, founded ResiBuilt Homes in 2018 and developed ResiBuilt into a highly regarded home builder focusing on the construction of build-to-rent communities. Following a period of sustained growth, operational maturity, and consistent performance, RESICAP determined that the transaction represented an attractive outcome for the business and its stakeholders, while positioning ResiBuilt for continued growth under a long-term owner whose core focus is owning and operating rental housing.

Importantly, the sale does not signal a departure from the housing or homebuilding ecosystem. Subject to the terms of its agreement with the buyer, RESICAP will remain deeply involved and closely adjacent to residential development through multiple operating platforms that support the full lifecycle of housing—from land acquisition and development through stabilization, renovation, and long-term operations.

"This transaction reflects the strength of what we built," said Andy Capps, Founder and CEO of RESICAP. "ResiBuilt reached a point where we were able to realize an attractive financial outcome while ensuring the platform continues to grow with a partner whose long-term focus aligns well with its operations. Just as importantly, RESICAP remains firmly rooted in the housing and homebuilding industry, and our go-forward strategy keeps us connected to every stage of the residential lifecycle."

RESICAP's Go-Forward Strategy

Following the transaction, RESICAP will continue to invest in and expand a diversified set of complementary platforms that support For Sale, Build-to-Rent and Single-Family Rental housing:

Build-to-Rent Asset Management & Consulting (RESICAP):

Providing asset management, portfolio oversight, and strategic build-to-rent consulting services to homebuilders, institutional and regional investors, and operators.





Providing asset management, portfolio oversight, and strategic build-to-rent consulting services to homebuilders, institutional and regional investors, and operators. Property Management (ResiHome):

Through ResiHome, RESICAP continues to expand its third-party property management platform, delivering resident-focused, scalable operations across the country.





Through , RESICAP continues to expand its third-party property management platform, delivering resident-focused, scalable operations across the country. Purchasing Completed Communities from For-Sale Builders for Build-To-Rent (RESICAP):

Acquiring completed or near-completed communities from traditional for-sale homebuilders, providing builders with speed, certainty, and reduced market risk while delivering stabilized rental assets to long-term owners.





Acquiring completed or near-completed communities from traditional for-sale homebuilders, providing builders with speed, certainty, and reduced market risk while delivering stabilized rental assets to long-term owners. Land Acquisition & Entitlement (Local Land Co.):

Through Local Land Co., sourcing, entitling, and positioning residential land for both For Sale and Build-To-Rent housing in high-growth markets.





Through , sourcing, entitling, and positioning residential land for both For Sale and Build-To-Rent housing in high-growth markets. Renovation & Value-Add Execution (ResiPro):

Via ResiPro, delivering renovation, capital improvement, and value-add execution services.





Via , delivering renovation, capital improvement, and value-add execution services. Housing-Related Service Businesses:

Continuing to grow its broader family of housing-related service companies, including B2 Drywall, Florida PDF, and Peachtree Waste, which provide drywall, painting, roll-off container, and front-end-loader (FEL) waste disposal services that support both RESICAP's internal platforms and third-party clients.

"Our strategy remains intentionally connected to housing and development," Capps added. "We continue to collaborate with builders, developers, and capital partners, and we believe this diversified platform positions RESICAP for long-term, sustainable growth across a wide range of market conditions."

Looking Ahead

RESICAP expects to announce additional partnerships, platform expansions, and strategic initiatives throughout 2026 and beyond as it continues investing in its people, operating infrastructure, and long-term relationships across the residential real estate industry.

About RESICAP

RESICAP is a vertically integrated real estate services company supporting institutional and large-scale owners of single-family residential assets across the United States. Core services include BTR asset management and consulting, property management, community acquisitions, land acquisition and entitlement, renovation and value-add execution, and a family of housing-related service businesses. RESICAP is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

