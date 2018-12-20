RESICAP Listed #15 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360™ List for "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America"

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RESICAP was recently recognized as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur 360™ List, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. RESICAP was ranked #15 out of 360 companies, buoyed by its strong 3-year employee growth.

"Our annual evaluation offers a 360-degree analysis of top privately-held companies across a multitude of industries," explains Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, and increased their brand awareness."

RESICAP, which maximizes the value of single-family assets for institutional real estate investors, has had a particularly strong year in 2018. The company completed over 6,000 renovations, leased over 5,000 properties, and hired over 535 employees nationwide. RESICAP's co-CEOs, Andy Capps and Lance Popp, were recipients of another entrepreneur award earlier this year: the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award for Construction and Real Estate in the Southeast region.

"The recognition we have received this year, including our recent #15 ranking with Entrepreneur magazine," says co-CEO, Andy Capps, "reaffirms our belief that success requires constant innovation and a culture that celebrates forward thinking and proactive service."

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship —innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

"RESICAP's leadership team continues to push the envelope in the single-family industry," exclaims co-CEO, Lance Popp, "and we anticipate further exponential growth as we move into 2019."

For additional details on the E360 List and the companies recognized, visit: entrepreneur.com/360

ABOUT RESICAP

RESICAP is the leading vertically integrated solution for institutional owners of single-family residential assets in the United States. Primary services include acquisition and valuation, construction, maintenance, property preservation, leasing, property management, and dispositions. To learn more about RESICAP, visit resicap.com.

