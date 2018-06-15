Resicap Recognized as #1 Fastest-Growing Upper Middle-Market Company in Georgia by ACG Atlanta

Andy Capps, one of Resicap's co-CEOs, accepted the award, acknowledging the logistical and operational challenges that Resicap has overcome to achieve this award. "Nine years ago today, Resicap set up on a mission to institutionalize the single-family rental industry… and today, Resicap has become the leading provider of services in the single-family asset class," he said. "Our revenue increased from $25 million in 2015 to over $100 million in 2017. We surpassed last year's total in Q1 of this year and are on track to hit $500 million in 2018."

Lance Popp, Resicap's other co-CEO, was out of town during the awards dinner and gala, but was quick to praise the team that helped the company achieve such rapid and stable growth. "We couldn't have achieved this without the hard work and dedication of our incredibly talented team."

This is not the first award recognition for Resicap or its co-CEOs this year. In March, Resicap received an Atlanta Top Workplaces Award for 2018 presented by AJC, and in May, the co-CEOs were selected as finalists for EY's Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Southeast region.

Even at the current growth rate, the company shows no sign of slowing down. Resicap recently launched a new business initiative, ResiBuilt Homes, to focus on new home construction in the Atlanta area, with plans in the works to expand rapidly throughout the Southeast. The company is also doubling down on its proprietary software, with plans to open an office in India for round-the-clock software development and support.

About Resicap

Resicap is the leading vertically integrated solution for institutional owners of single-family residential assets in the United States. Primary services include acquisition and valuation, construction management, maintenance, property preservation, leasing, property management, and dispositions. Since 2010, the company has acquired over 10,000 properties, renovated over 15,000 homes, and completed over 150,000 work orders.

Resicap was recently ranked as one of the Top Workplaces in Atlanta by AJC and its construction division, Ameritrust Residential Services, was ranked #76 in 2017 Qualified Remodeler Top 500. You can learn more about the company on its website, www.resicap.com

SOURCE Residential Capital Management