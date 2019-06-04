RESICAP sponsors, completes first full home build with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity

According to Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, over 100,000 Atlantans live in housing poverty. The nonprofit organization has spent the past 35 years addressing the city's housing affordability crisis by providing sustainable, long-term solutions for residents and, more recently, focusing on neighborhood revitalization programs.

Over 100 employees from RESICAP signed up to volunteer for the full-house build. "Single-family construction is our strength, so aligning our volunteers and charitable contributions with Habitat was clear," said Andy Capps, co-founder and co-CEO, "but what many people don't realize is that RESICAP is also a family company, so to give Ms. Johnson and her family the single-family home of their dreams was an easy decision."

RESICAP, and its subsidiaries, have significantly increased their community involvement over the past two years as the company has grown. In addition to Habitat for Humanity, RESICAP has partnered with Atlanta Community Food Bank, HouseProud Atlanta, and other local organizations to improve the lives of local residents.

