Reside Opens The Heid Lofts by Reside, a Wyndham Residence, Expanding Its Apartment‑Style Portfolio in Philadelphia

PARSIPPANY, N.J. and SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reside today announced the Grand Opening of it's newest apartment-style accommodation at The Heid Lofts by Reside, a Wyndham Residence (http://wyndhamhotels.com/hotels/60828), a 96-unit artistically-designed industrial/warehouse building located in Callowhill, a hidden gem in the Parkway Museum district, offering guests all the conveniences of a hotel with the space and comfort of a fully furnished residential apartment, ideal for travelers seeking extended‑stay accommodations in Philadelphia. All the units come equipped with high-speed internet, full kitchens and in-suite laundry, providing the modern conveniences expected in today's flexible‑stay lodging options. The property is steps from downtown Philadelphia's renowned restaurants, quaint shopping, historical attractions, sporting events, and conventions.

The Heid Lofts by Reside joins the growing roster of co-Branded properties available as part of the 10-year partnership between Reside (www.staywithreside.com) and Wyndham Hotels (www.wyndham.com), formally introduced in October 2024, adding to offerings already open and operating in New York, Washington DC, Houston, Scottsdale, Rochester, MN and Seattle. As previously announced, Reside and Wyndham are targeting expansion into other gateway cities in the United States, providing additional branded properties to their 115M Loyalty Rewards Members (voted the Best Hotel Loyalty program in the industry by USA Today for the past 8 years running) and other guests. Each of the properties in the program meet the respective brand standards of both worldwide operators, ensuring a fully-vetted, consistent guest experience across uniquely local destinations. Reside is expecting further announcements in the coming months, crisscrossing the country from coast to coast and including pending locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and Cleveland.

"With Reside a Wyndham Residence, we've created a product the industry hasn't seen before—professionally operated, apartment‑style accommodations backed by Wyndham's global reach and brand standards. This model accelerates market entry, strengthens operational performance, and directly answers a clear gap in the extended‑stay and STR markets for professionally managed, fully compliant accommodations," said Lee Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of Reside, a Wyndham Residence.

Providing a compelling option to multi-family property owners, Wyndham Hotels remains the world's largest hotel franchise operator with approximately 10,000 hotels around the globe, while Reside is an industry-leading prop-tech and alternative accommodations provider with diversified operations in over 19,000 cities and 60 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Reside has a thirty-five year operating history in the multi-family and hospitality space. Under the joint program and continuing their "asset-lite" strategies, Wyndham and Reside are able to accelerate penetration of many otherwise "high-barrier-to-entry" markets. Typically, Reside can stand up a market and begin operating the building within ninety days after acquiring a property, significantly shortening the sales and development cycle. Both companies see speed-to-market as one of the key competitive advantages and another differentiator in the crowded hospitality space.

"We are extremely excited to team up with Reside and Wyndham to take advantage of the shifting consumer preferences for blended residential and hotel experiences across the industry and most especially here in the greater Philadelphia area," said Tony Maras, owner representative for The Heid Lofts. "We think our property is an unrivaled downtown option and we are excited to formally open our doors."

J.R. Dembiec, President Reside a Wyndham Residence added, "We are thrilled to welcome the Heid Lofts to our rapidly expanding national platform and expect guests at the property to love the local flavor of this industrial urban getaway while fully immersing themselves in the historic aura of Philadelphia."

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Reside is the leading provider of professionally operated and managed global alternative accommodations with a portfolio of premier hospitality and technology brands. Reside's mission is to present a new way to stay; offering a curated experience to guests no matter the destination or duration of their stay. Reside aggregates a world-class partner network of over 1,000,000 unique and globally-compliant accommodations options in over 60 countries to satisfy growing consumer demand for high-quality, flexible and vetted housing solutions for business or leisure travel. To learn more visit www.staywithreside.com.

