Residence Adds GateMaker, Bringing Creator Economy Expertise to Its Growing Creative Network

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residence, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a global network of creative companies, announced today that GateMaker, a 360-degree influencer marketing agency helping global brands build paid, earned, and owned creator relationships, has joined Residence's growing creative network. The addition brings dedicated creator economy expertise to Residence and expands the network's ability to help brands connect with audiences across social, community, and creator-led channels. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2021, GateMaker helps leading brands navigate a decentralized media landscape in which creators and communities increasingly shape brand identity. The agency develops and executes influencer and creator programs that drive authentic advocacy, cultural relevance, and measurable business impact.

GateMaker will continue to operate under its own brand and leadership team as part of Residence. Residence will support GateMaker with resources and shared services while leveraging its cross-company co-creation model to drive growth. The partnership adds complementary influencer marketing expertise to Residence's existing capabilities across branding, experiential marketing, digital products, media, social-native creative, and community-building.

"GateMaker has built something rare in the creator and influencer economy: real relationships and the discipline to activate them at scale," said Ryan Honey, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Residence. "What drew us was the founders' conviction behind how they work and their proven results for clients. That's exactly the kind of company Residence was built to support."

Ashton Wall, Co-Founder of GateMaker, said, "It is remarkable what our team and clients have achieved in such a short amount of time. After meeting the other founders in Residence and hearing more about the collective vision, it was clear this was the perfect home to take GateMaker to the next level."

Amelia Soohoo, Co-Founder of GateMaker, added, "We were built around trusting great people and giving them the freedom to do their best work. That's been true from day one and it stays true as part of Residence. We found a partner who understands that protecting our culture is the whole point."

About Residence

Residence is a network of nine independent creative companies, founded in 2022 as a home for makers who see the world differently. It protects what makes each company distinct and brings them together to make the unmistakable. Headquartered in Los Angeles, its members are ACRONYM, BUCK, Creative Lives in Progress, GateMaker, Giant Ant, It's Nice That, OK COOL, Part & Sum, and Wild. For more information, visit residence.co.

About GateMaker

Founded in 2021, GateMaker is a female-founded influencer marketing agency helping global brands show up authentically in the creator landscape. The agency runs community management and paid partnership programs for brands including Amika, Estée Lauder Companies, Glossier, LG, L'Occitane en Provence, Milk Makeup, NARS, NEST, Pacifica, Rag & Bone, Reebok, Starbucks, and other Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit gatemakercommunity.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

CONTACT: Zubin Malkani ([email protected])

SOURCE Gemspring Capital