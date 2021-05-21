Residence Inn By Marriott Hotel Opens In Jacksonville, Fla. Near Mayo Clinic With Unique Special Care Design

"This new Residence Inn hotel was built with travelers' well-being in mind," said Allen O'Brien, CEO, Hotel Development Partners. "Our goal is to deliver peace of mind, while maintaining safety and cleanliness, for all of our guests during their stay. The size and finishes of each guest suite set this new property apart from other extended-stay hotels in Northeast Florida. A dehumidifying and cooling system deliver fresh air to each individual guest suite, which significantly minimizes shared air. In addition, the highest quality materials have been used to reduce dust particles, working in conjunction with an enhanced cleaning regimen to ensure impeccable cleanliness."

A customer-focused extended stay hotel, the property will provide special accommodations and services to guests who may be transitioning between hospital and home. The Claudette Gerhold Gallery, a dedicated lounge, has been specifically designed for medical guests' relaxation, socialization and comfort. A complimentary shuttle to Mayo Clinic is also available. In-residence grocery delivery service and patient-friendly equipment at the oversize fitness center are just a few additional services.

At this unique Residence Inn, guests will receive all the attention and extra care needed to rest and recover. A menu of nursing and companion services including personalized in-suite care is available to help ensure the best possible transition from hospital to home through American In-Home Care, one of the most respected nurse registries in the state of Florida.

Located at 4905 San Pablo Road South, this thoughtfully designed hotel with beautifully appointed indoor and outdoor event space is far from ordinary and close to everything: It is .25 miles from Mayo Clinic, 4 miles from pristine beaches and just a short drive to St. Johns Town Center's open-air shopping and area business districts. Whether traveling for business, medical needs or leisure, the Residence Inn Jacksonville will provide special care to meet the needs of each and every guest.

About Hotel Development Partners

Hotel Development Partners (HDP) has developed over 1,800 hotel rooms in Atlanta, Charleston SC, Jacksonville FL and Miami Beach, including Marriott and Hilton branded hotels. By focusing on infill locations with high barriers to entry, HDP has created premium select service hotels that service both the corporate and leisure markets. With the Residence Inn Jacksonville, Mayo Clinic Area HDP has raised the bar for how a hotel can meet the needs of medical related guests. HDP sponsorship includes industry veterans Fred Cerrone and Bob McCarthy. For more information, visit hdpfunds.com.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company

As an award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades successfully growing its portfolio, which includes premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. Its modern lifestyle holdings embody the next generation of boutique hotels, distinctive restaurants, stylish bar concepts, and award-winning rooftops. Each venue has a story to tell. Concord's commitment to sourcing local, authentic products ensures that each property is infused with the vibe and energy of its geographical location. The company believes that its people are its greatest strength. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes, and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord Hospitality is committed to being a great place to work for all. Learn more at concordhotels.com.

About Residence Inn by Marriott

Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in more than 10 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI MixÔ evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit residence-inn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, "like" Residence Inn on Facebook and follow @ResidenceInn on Twitter and Instagram.

