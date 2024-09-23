Residence Inn Providence Lincoln Welcomes Travelers for Leaf Peeping Season

Experience Rhode Island's Fall Foliage at Brandt Hospitality Group Hotel

LINCOLN, R.I., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Residence Inn by Marriott Providence Lincoln offers the ideal accommodations for travelers to experience the beautiful fall foliage of the East Coast. Whether you're an avid leaf peeper, or just enjoy a great view – you won't want to miss out on a picturesque Autumn stay in Rhode Island.

Residence Inn Providence Lincoln is located at 632 George Washington Highway, Lincoln, Rhode Island – less than twenty minutes from the heart of Providence. The extended-stay hotel offers large guest suites with in-room kitchens. All suites are equipped with a full refrigerator, microwave, and stovetop or oven. Pets are also welcome to stay!

Guests will enjoy complimentary breakfast each morning, free Wi-Fi, grocery delivery service, and free parking. The hotel lobby market offers a wide selection of snacks and beverages. Other amenities include an indoor saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and outdoor patio equipped with grills for guest use.

The hotel is conveniently located across the street from Lincoln Mall and a short drive from Wrentham Premium outlets. Guests will enjoy close proximity to Bryant University and Brown University. Gillette Stadium is only 20 miles from the property.

Residence Inn Providence Lincoln is currently offering bonus points for Leaf Peepers traveling to the area. Book your stay using the hotel's "Autumn Awards" package to receive 2,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points per night. Visit the hotel's website to learn more: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pvdrl-residence-inn-providence-lincoln/overview/

Residence Inn Providence Lincoln is a part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more. To enroll in Bonvoy, visit www.joinmarriottbonvoy.com/PVDRL

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about BHG, visit www.brandthg.com.

