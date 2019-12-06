Resident Expands Digitally Native House of Brands with 1771 Living, a New Bed and Bath Brand

Resident is passionate in its belief that creating a sense of home comes from having a connection to the past. 1771 Living is where legacy and modernity come together to offer heritage home goods for a contemporary lifestyle. Through partnerships with some of the most sought-after global manufacturing companies with generations of experience, the brand brings the highest quality sheets and towels to market.

"As a customer-first company, our mission is to create a range of products that make people love coming home. That's why we are excited to introduce 1771 Living; a new luxury bedding and bath line that offers the best towels and sheets to make everyday moments feel special," said Eric Hutchinson, Co-CEO of Resident.

1771 Living delivers the same unparalleled standards for quality, style and value its customers have come to expect. In addition to quality and durability, it offers:

Performance materials : an assortment of percale and luxury sateen bedding and plush, absorbent bath fabrics that bring comfort to every bed and bathroom.

: an assortment of percale and luxury sateen bedding and plush, absorbent bath fabrics that bring comfort to every bed and bathroom. Classic aesthetic : hand-selected linens and bath essentials exclusively crafted to elevate the home with modern authenticity.

: hand-selected linens and bath essentials exclusively crafted to elevate the home with modern authenticity. Unparalleled Service: 60-day home trial, free shipping and returns and financing options through Affirm make it easier than ever to get the products you love. Not happy with your selection? Resident donates all returns to charity.

"We're proud of the best-in-class service we provide our customers," said Ran Reske, Resident Co-CEO. "With the launch of 1771 Living, we are continuing to evolve our services to cater to different consumer needs, while continuing to provide the best customer experience."

1771 Living's bed and bath collections are priced between $24-$169. Its bedding assortment includes sateen and cotton sheet sets, ($99-$129), pillows ($80-$90), pillow cases ($28-$35), duvet covers ($119-$169), shams ($39-$59) and comforters ($80-$120) featuring details like innovative pillow sleeves and sheets with just the right amount of wrinkle. In bath, luxury towels ($24-$49), bath mats ($45) and robes ($89) are designed to never sacrifice absorbency for softness.

To learn more about 1771 Living and Resident's house of brands, visit Resident Home .

WHAT IS RESIDENT:

At Resident ( http://residenthome.com/ ), we are relentless in our passion to provide consumers better choices when it comes to everyday home products. From mattresses and bedding and bath essentials to rugs and furniture for every room in the house, each of our brands have unparalleled standards for quality, style and value. Offering the best-ever trial periods and warranties, our direct-to-consumer house of brands include: Nectar, DreamCloud, Level, Awara, Wovenly, Bundle and 1771 Living. The company, which is headquartered in California with offices in New York City, London and Tel Aviv, initially launched in 2017 with Nectar, the fastest growing e-commerce brand in North America.*

*Internet Retailer 2019 Top 1000 Analysis Report

SOURCE Resident

Related Links

http://residenthome.com/

