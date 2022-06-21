Resident Interface Brings Three Strategic Executive Sales Professionals to Possession Partner

Team Will Bring the First-to-Market, Fully-Integrated Eviction Management Technology to the Rental Housing Industry

TAMPA, Fla. , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resident Interface , the only comprehensive revenue recovery management solution designed for rental housing operators, today announced a new all-star team of three strategic executives who will work to expand the reach of Possession Partner, its automated eviction management service.

With a combined experience of over 80 years in multifamily and sales, Markus Gierschner, Debbie Nicholson-Erwin and Kevin Telfer will focus on the Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas markets. The three powerhouses join Possession Partner's current strategic sales team, bringing automated eviction management services to the five states (including Maryland) where the technology is currently available. The service will also be available in California beginning Q4 of this year.

"We are excited to have Markus, Debbie and Kevin join the Resident Interface family and for the wealth of operational knowledge and expertise they bring to Possession Partner," said Resident Interface Founder and CEO Stephen Sobota. "The eviction process is demanding and those demands will only increase as operators face more delinquencies than ever. As our industry continues to be impacted by hiring and retention challenges, it is imperative to deploy automated eviction management technologies that make day-to-day life easier for onsite teams while delivering greater loss recovery for operators. I am delighted to have this incredibly capable team in place to bring the benefits of Possession Partner to our industry when we need it the most."

Markus Gierschner brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from more than 20 years in the multifamily housing industry. He is a 10-time President Club achiever and was named "Salesperson of the Year" in his most recent role with Valet Living. Markus has a passion for helping property management teams create efficiency in their daily routines and has an unmatched understanding of overall multifamily operations management. He has particularly enjoyed the legal and technical aspects of leasing and will be a valuable asset to the Florida team.

Debbie Nicholson-Erwin is a seasoned industry veteran, amassing 35 years of experience in both property management and supplier sales. Prior to joining Resident Interface, Debbie spearheaded business development at Millennial Specialty Insurance, developing and advancing software-provider partnerships. She has also worked with property management software provider RealPage, as well as several other companies in the property management sector. Her expertise in these areas make her the ideal person to bring Possession Partner to operators in Georgia and Tennessee.

Kevin Telfer adds more than 28 years of successful sales and leadership experience in the multifamily housing industry to Possession Partner. Before joining Resident Interface, he was managing director and vice president of sales for PAS Purchasing Solutions. Kevin has also held sales leadership roles with Apartment Guide, Homestore.com and Apartment Finder. His strong relationships and special brand of humor will spearhead growth in the large and ever-expanding Texas market.

"Our onsite teams are not legal experts — nor should they be — and we are seeing eviction laws change at an ever-increasing pace. This is why our industry is in great need of a solution that automates the eviction management process as much as possible and creates real-time visibility across the portfolio," said Larry Bellack, executive vice president of Possession Partner. "We are beyond thrilled to have Markus, Debbie and Kevin as stand-out additions to Possession Partner's first-rate sales team as we roll out the industry's first-ever, fully-integrated eviction management software."

As one of four complementary Resident Interface Services – which include Resident Advocate, Resident PreCollect and Hunter Warfield – Possession Partner, newly available in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas, leverages technology to coordinate all eviction-related paperwork, communication and filings on behalf of properties. The platform also establishes the relationship between properties and eviction attorneys, and facilitates all correspondence with the court.

About Resident Interface

With more than three decades of maximizing property revenues through Hunter Warfield, Resident Interface offers property owners and managers a financially transformative, end-to-end delinquency management experience. Resident Interface is a comprehensive bad debt management solution that offers a single contact, responsible for the entire process from first late payment to final debt collection. The company achieves this through technological innovation, operational transparency and respectful recovery procedures. For more information, please visit www.residentinterface.com .

