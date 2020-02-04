Resident of Distinction Award Celebrates 10th Anniversary at 2020 Caribbean Dermatology Symposium

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the dermMentors™ Resident of Distinction Award™, Beiersdorf Inc. sponsored five top dermatology residents to attend the 2020 Caribbean Dermatology Symposium, held in Paradise Island, Bahamas, from Jan. 21-25, 2020.

Front Row (from left): 2020 Residents of Distinction Janice Tiao, MD, Rachel Giesey, DO, Jordan Wang, MD, Jacqueline Watchmaker, MD, and Jennifer Yeh, MD, PhD; Back Row: Resident of Distinction Mentors Joseph Fowler, MD, Charles Ellis, MD, Elizabeth Billingsley, MD, Kristina Callis Duffin, MD, and Allan Halpern, MD.

The 2020 dermMentors™ Residents of Distinction™ – Rachel Giesey, DO, of Case Western Reserve University, Janice Tiao, MD, of Boston University Medical Center, Jordan Wang, MD, of Thomas Jefferson University, Jacqueline Watchmaker, MD, of Boston University Medical Center, and Jennifer Yeh, MD, PhD, of Harvard University – attended the 2020 Caribbean Dermatology Symposium scientific sessions as well as a networking reception to celebrate the award's 10th anniversary. The Residents presented their new research during the general sessions on Saturday, January 25.

Jennifer Yeh, MD, PhD, a third-year resident in the Harvard University Combined Dermatology Training Program, was awarded the Overall Grand Prize for her presentation, entitled: "Topical Imiquimod in Combination with Brachytherapy for Unresectable Cutaneous Melanoma Metastases."

Established in 2011, dermMentors.org and the dermMentors™ Resident of Distinction Award™ program are sponsored by Beiersdorf Inc., makers of Eucerin® and Aquaphor®, and administered by DermEd, Inc. Now in its 10th year, the dermMentors™ Resident of Distinction Award™ recognizes top residents in dermatology.

The dermMentors.org website is dedicated to assisting residents during their training and throughout their careers, by providing insights from respected thought leaders, and facilitating and fostering relationships between residents and mentors in dermatology. For more information, visit www.dermMentors.org or contact Evince Communications at (203) 354-6953.

2020 Residents of Distinction at the Caribbean Dermatology Symposium

