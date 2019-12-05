Resident Reveals Black Friday and Cyber Monday Consumer Shopping Behavior

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resident , a house of digitally-native home furnishings brands saw a 55% increase in sales from 2018 sales across all seven of its brands between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"Resident is driven by data, and we analyze our sales information to better understand what motivates our customers from product selection to deals," said Eric Hutchinson, Co-CEO of Resident. "After analyzing our Black Friday and Cyber Monday results, we saw that most of our consumers shopped between 5 and 6 PM ET, with a product sold every 5 seconds. Understanding the consumer mindset is why we were the fastest growing online retailer in 2018, and how we continue to increase our year-over-year sales."

"One of the most interesting things we learned this holiday weekend is that consumer shopping behaviors are different between Cyber Monday and Black Friday," said Ran Reske, Resident Co-CEO. "For example, we saw differences in the times of purchase on each day, and we will use this data to inform further strategic planning of our promotions and sales."

Resident also uncovered additional shopping behaviors including:

Los Angeles was the city with the highest number of sales

was the city with the highest number of sales Queen was the most popular mattress size sold

Consumers were shopping later in the day, when in previous years they were shopping much earlier

To learn more about Resident's house of brands, visit Resident Home .

WHAT IS RESIDENT:

At Resident ( http://residenthome.com/ ), we are relentless in our passion to provide consumers better choices when it comes to everyday home products. From mattresses and bedding and bath essentials to rugs and furniture for every room in the house, each of our brands have unparalleled standards for quality, style and value. Offering the best-ever trial periods and warranties, our direct-to-consumer house of brands include: Nectar, DreamCloud, Level, Awara, Wovenly, Bundle and 1771 Living. The company, which is headquartered in California with offices in New York City, London and Tel Aviv, initially launched in 2017 with Nectar, the fastest growing e-commerce brand in North America.*

* Internet Retailer 2019 Top 1000 Analysis Report

SOURCE Resident

Related Links

http://residenthome.com

