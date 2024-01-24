Residential & Commercial Fire Safety Focus Drives 12.2% Growth in Fire Stopping Materials Market

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) predicts a fiery future for the fire-stopping materials market, fueled by booming construction, stringent regulations, and diverse industry applications. Explore the complex dynamics of this growing market and discover stakeholder opportunities in our detailed FMI report.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fire Stopping Material Market is estimated to be around US$ 2.1 billion in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of US$ 6.5 billion by 2034.

The tremendous revival of the construction sector, especially after the pandemic has pushed the demand for efficient fire stopping materials to ensure enhanced safety in new constructions and renovations. Fire stopping materials, such as sealants, mortars, coatings, etc., have become increasingly vital in meeting stringent safety standards and regulations in the construction industry.

Fire stopping materials also find their applications in industries other than construction and infrastructural development. Their versatility makes them fit for various industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aerospace, electrical, telecommunications, etc. The demand for fire stopping materials in these industries is attributed to their ability to protect critical assets, machinery, and industrial equipment from fire incidents.

The adoption of fire stopping materials is rising as they offer crucial fire safety solutions for high-rise buildings and structures. Government authorities and building regulatory bodies also play a pivotal role in promoting the utilization of fire-stopping materials in educational institutions, public buildings, hospitals, theatres, etc. This has led countries such as China, the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom to dominate the global market for fire stopping materials.

"Companies must often collaborate with construction companies, architects, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders to ensure that fire stopping materials are integrated seamlessly into building designs and projects," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The sealants segment dominates the global fire stopping material market.

On the basis of applications, the electrical segment leads the fire-stopping material market with a CAGR of 11.80% through 2034.

The fire stopping material market in the United States is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 12.50% through 2034.

is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 12.50% through 2034. The fire stopping material market in South Korea is predicted to rise at a whopping 14.20% CAGR through 2034.

is predicted to rise at a whopping 14.20% CAGR through 2034. The fire stopping material market in Japan has the potential to increase at a 13.80% CAGR through 2034.

has the potential to increase at a 13.80% CAGR through 2034. The Chinese fire stopping material market is predicted to rise at a 12.80% CAGR through 2034.

The fire stopping material market in the United Kingdom is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.20% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Key players like Hilti Corporation, 3M Company, Rockwool International A/S, BASF SE, Specified Technologies Inc. (STI), H. B. Fuller Company, and RectorSeal LLC have strategically expanded and diversified their product portfolios to remain competitive in the global market for fire stopping materials.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Hilti Corporation

3M Company

Company Rockwool International A/S

BASF SE

Specified Technologies Inc. (STI)

H. B. Fuller Company

RectorSeal LLC

STI Firestop

Promat International

Metacaulk (a product line of RectorSeal)

Everbuild Building Products Ltd.

Ruskin Company

Roxul Inc. (now known as Rockwool)

Emerson Electric Co. (Formerly known as Nelson Firestop)

Fosroc International Limited

FlameStop Australia Pty Ltd.

Rheinzink

Lloyd Industries Inc.

Fendolite ( India ) Limited

) Limited R. Brothers Waterproofing Industries Pvt. Ltd.

These key players recognize the importance of providing comprehensive solutions for various industries. By offering fire-stopping materials that address the specific needs of construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing, they position themselves as providers of industry-wide solutions.

These companies are also actively adopting emerging technologies in manufacturing. The integration of automation and advanced material science into their production processes helps them maintain efficiency, ensuring they remain competitive in the dynamic landscape of fire-stopping materials.

Fire Stopping Materials Market Segmentation

By Type: Mortars Sealants Cast-in devices Boards Putty and Putty Pads Collars Wraps/strips Others

By Application: Electrical Mechanical Plumbing Others

By End Use: Commercial Industrial Residential

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



