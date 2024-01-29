Residential Air Conditioner Growth Opportunities in Southeast Asia: Rising Urbanization Rates and Growing Energy-efficiency Drive Competitive Intensity

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Jan, 2024, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Air Conditioner Growth Opportunities in Southeast Asia" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The residential air conditioner market in Southeast Asia (comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) is currently in the growth stage and will expand at a strong CAGR of 7.3% between 2023 and 2028. Increased urbanization and rising awareness about energy-efficient air conditioners is increasing the demand.

Poor outdoor air quality, and hot, humid climatic conditions further support this demand growth. While new air conditioners contribute a large percentage of the demand, replacement air conditioners are also seeing fast growth owing to concerns over energy efficiency. The market leaders are Japanese manufacturers who are well challenged by Korean, US, and Chinese competitors.

This report analyzes market trends for the 2021 to 2028 period. The base year is 2023. Indonesia and Vietnam are expected to be the fastest-growing markets while Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia have high market potential.

The focus in the next five years will be the development of innovative models that use green and efficient technologies. Market trends will also evolve, ensuring an intensified focus on sustainability in the air conditioning ecosystem.

Key Growth Opportunities

  • Energy Efficiency
  • Sustainable Cooling
  • Air Purification
  • Strategic Partnerships


Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Product Segmentation
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue by Product Type
  • Revenue and CAGR by Country

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Country Outlook

  • Market Snapshot - Indonesia
  • Market Snapshot - Malaysia
  • Market Snapshot - Singapore
  • Market Snapshot - Thailand
  • Market Snapshot - The Philippines
  • Market Snapshot - Vietnam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5n3ry8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Crowd Solutions in Buildings Market: New Research Highlights Growth Opportunities Amid Smart City Initiatives

Global Crowd Solutions in Buildings Market: New Research Highlights Growth Opportunities Amid Smart City Initiatives

The "Global Crowd Solutions in Buildings Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
Sustainable Investment Landscape: Transformative Growth Opportunities in Green Industries Identified in New Research Publication

Sustainable Investment Landscape: Transformative Growth Opportunities in Green Industries Identified in New Research Publication

The "Sustainable Investment Ensuring Economic Resilience and Unlocking New Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.