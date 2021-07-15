Residential Air Purifier Market in China to reach a value of USD 219.10 million through 2025|Technavio
Jul 15, 2021, 20:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential air purifier market in China is poised to grow by USD 219.10 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the residential air purifier market in china provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as product innovation in terms of cleaning technology, features (air quality monitor), and design stimulating higher selling price (premiumization), the growing awareness of health effects of air pollution and deteriorating air quality, rapid urbanization in developing countries, and increasing vehicular emissions.
The residential air purifier market analysis in China includes technology, distribution channel, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing awareness of health effects of air pollution and deteriorating air quality, rapid urbanization in developing countries, and increasing vehicular emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the residential air purifier market growth in China during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The residential air purifier market in China covers the following areas:
Residential Air Purifier Market In China Sizing
Residential Air Purifier Market In China Forecast
Residential Air Purifier Market In China Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- MIDEA GROUP
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Unilever Group
- Xiaomi Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- HEPA and ULPA air purifiers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ionizers and electrostatic precipitator air purifiers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Activated carbon air purifiers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Photocatalyst and UV air purifiers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ozone generator air purifiers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
