Residential Air Purifier Market in China to reach a value of USD 219.10 million through 2025|Technavio

The report on the residential air purifier market in china provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as product innovation in terms of cleaning technology, features (air quality monitor), and design stimulating higher selling price (premiumization), the growing awareness of health effects of air pollution and deteriorating air quality, rapid urbanization in developing countries, and increasing vehicular emissions.

The residential air purifier market analysis in China includes technology, distribution channel, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing awareness of health effects of air pollution and deteriorating air quality, rapid urbanization in developing countries, and increasing vehicular emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the residential air purifier market growth in China during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The residential air purifier market in China covers the following areas:

Residential Air Purifier Market In China Sizing

Residential Air Purifier Market In China Forecast

Residential Air Purifier Market In China Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Daikin Industries Ltd.

Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MIDEA GROUP

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Unilever Group

Xiaomi Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

HEPA and ULPA air purifiers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ionizers and electrostatic precipitator air purifiers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Activated carbon air purifiers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Photocatalyst and UV air purifiers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ozone generator air purifiers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

