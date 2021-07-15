Residential Air Purifier Market in the US to grow by USD 632.39 million through 2025|Technavio
Jul 15, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential air purifier market in the US is set to grow by USD 632.39 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.94% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, the increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality, and convenience, ease of use, and portability of the product will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The residential air purifier market size in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Residential Air Purifier Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
The Residential Air Purifier Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Technology
- HEPA
- Electrostatic Precipitators
- Ionizers And Ozone Generators
- Others
- Product
- Dust Collectors
- Fume And Smoke Collectors
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Residential Air Purifier Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the residential air purifier market in the US in the household appliances industry include Airpura Industries Inc., Alen Corp., AlgenAir LLC, AllerAir Industries Inc., Austin Air Systems Ltd., Blueair AB, Guardian Technologies LLC, Honeywell International Inc., LakeAir, and Rabbit Air. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Residential Air Purifier Market in the US size
- Residential Air Purifier Market in the US trends
- Residential Air Purifier Market in the US industry analysis
Convenience, ease of use, and portability of the product are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the increase in R&D investments and the decrease in profit margin may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the residential air purifier market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Residential Air Purifier Market in the US 2021-2025 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist residential air purifier market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the residential air purifier market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the residential air purifier market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential air purifier market vendors in the US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Dust collectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fume and smoke collectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- HEPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrostatic precipitators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Drivers Challenges and Trends
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airpura Industries Inc.
- Alen Corp.
- AlgenAir LLC
- AllerAir Industries Inc.
- Austin Air Systems Ltd.
- Blueair AB
- Guardian Technologies LLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- LakeAir
- Rabbit Air
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
