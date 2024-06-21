Residential Air Quality Control Services Market size is set to grow by USD 2.14 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for well-maintained infrastructure to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global residential air quality control services market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.14 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.09% during the forecast period. Rising demand for well-maintained infrastructure is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased level of outsourcing facility management services. However, increasing material cost poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., 75F, AAF India Pvt. Ltd., ALS Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., BRE Group, CLEAN AIR DUCTS LLC, Clean Air Services, Daikin Industries Ltd., DuraClean, Dyson Group Co., Hawk Environmental Services Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Kanomax USA Inc., Neighborly Co., Perfect Pollucon Services, Servpro Industries LLC, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Total Comfort Heating and Cooling, and Trane Technologies Plc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The outsourcing of FM services for residential buildings, including air quality control, allows building owners to concentrate on high-priority areas such as energy management and financial issues. This trend is driven by the increasing infrastructure development and the benefits of third-party involvement, which includes risk management, regular system checks, cost savings, and improved facility appeal. Building owners prefer outsourcing FM services due to reduced service agreements, lower operating expenses, and enhanced capacity to handle critical situations. This outsourcing trend is fueling the growth of the global residential air quality control services market.

The Residential Air Quality Control Services market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness about indoor air pollution. Pollutants such as particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and gases like nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide are common concerns. Technologies like carbon filtration, UV light treatment, and ionization are popular solutions. Smart home integration is a trend, allowing homeowners to monitor and control air quality remotely. Energy recovery ventilation systems are also gaining traction, ensuring proper ventilation while minimizing energy usage. Additionally, the use of plant-based air purifiers is on the rise, offering a natural and cost-effective alternative. Overall, the market is driven by consumer demand for healthier indoor environments.

Market Challenges

• The Residential Air Quality Control Services Market faces challenges due to rising prices of essential tools and equipment. These include access tools, inspection tools, hand-cleaning tools, and various types of vacuums. Equipment such as compressed air vacuums, liquid surface treatment applicators, and HEPA vacuums also experience price increases. Vendors may struggle with low profit margins, leading to potential losses or cost structure revisions. This situation could potentially deter market growth during the forecast period.

• The Residential Air Quality Control Services market faces several challenges. The use of various materials in construction, such as concrete and carbon, contributes to poor indoor air quality. Older homes may have outdated HVAC systems, leading to inadequate filtration and circulation of clean air. Additionally, factors like pollution from nearby industries and natural sources, as well as personal habits like smoking, can negatively impact indoor air quality. Carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides are common pollutants that require special attention. Furthermore, allergens and other irritants can trigger health issues for sensitive individuals. Addressing these challenges requires advanced technologies and effective strategies for air filtration, ventilation, and purification. Regular maintenance and upgrades to HVAC systems are essential to ensure optimal indoor air quality.

Segment Overview

This residential air quality control services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Apartments

1.2 Standalone houses Service 2.1 Maintenance

2.2 Cleaning Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Apartments- The Residential Air Quality Control Services Market primarily caters to apartments due to the centralized HVAC systems used for heating, ventilation, and cooling. Third-party vendors manage the maintenance and cleaning of these systems to ensure a healthy atmosphere for occupants. In 2020, the demand for these services increased in apartment buildings due to the need to revisit HVAC systems and prevent air recirculation. The market is expected to grow in the apartments segment as the population living in apartments rises. The individual households segment, particularly in North America, has a higher adoption rate but is expected to expand during the forecast period. APAC is still developing in this segment. In 2020, the demand for maintenance and cleaning services in apartments increased gradually after the initial lockdowns.

Research Analysis

The Residential Air Quality Control Services Market encompasses solutions aimed at mitigating atmospheric pollution levels within homes, thereby safeguarding respiratory well being from air pollution, acid rain, and toxic emissions. This market includes offerings for SO2, Mercury, and acid gas emissions reduction from various sources, such as the automotive sector and coal-fired power plants. Sensor networks and Clean Air Partners play a crucial role in monitoring indoor air quality, identifying allergens, odors, and contaminants. Filtration systems and air purifiers are essential components of residential air quality control services, ensuring the elimination of indoor pollutants and enhancing overall indoor air quality. Electrostatic precipitators are another technology utilized to capture particulate matter, contributing to improved respiratory health.

Market Research Overview

The Residential Air Quality Control Services Market encompasses various technologies and solutions designed to enhance indoor air quality in homes. These services cater to the growing concern for healthier living environments, particularly in light of increasing air pollution levels. The market includes a range of offerings such as air filtration systems, humidification and dehumidification systems, ventilation solutions, and carbon monoxide detectors. Additionally, smart home integration and energy efficiency are emerging trends in the market. The use of advanced sensors and IoT technology enables real-time monitoring and automated control of air quality systems. The market is driven by factors such as rising awareness of indoor air quality, government regulations, and technological advancements.

