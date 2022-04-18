Residential Air To Water Heat Pump Market Segmented by Application and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share and Forecast 2022-2026 | Technavio

Top Key Players in Residential Air To Water Heat Pump Market

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

A. O. Smith Corp.

Aermec Spa

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NIBE Industrier AB

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sanden Holdings Corp.

Vaillant Group

Viessmann Climate Solutions SE

Key Market Dynamics

The residential air to water heat pump market will be affected by the increased adoption of solar-powered heat pumps. Apart from this, other market trends include heat pumping technology in the reduction of CO2 emissions drives, and IoT for residential heat pumps.

In addition, the growing residential construction industry will aid in market growth. growing adoption of innovative technologies, rising focus on improving energy efficiency and savings will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Key Market Segmentation

Residential Air to Water Heat Pump Market Split by Application

Domestic hot water heat pump



Room heat pump

Residential Air to Water Heat Pump Market Split by Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2022-2026. The residential air to water heat pump market research report shed light on foremost regions: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global residential air to water heat pump industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global residential air to water heat pump industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global residential air to water heat pump industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global residential air to water heat pump market?

Residential Air to Water Heat Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Sweden Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., Aermec Spa, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Fujitsu General Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sanden Holdings Corp., Vaillant Group, and Viessmann Climate Solutions SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Domestic hot water heat pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Domestic hot water heat pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Domestic hot water heat pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Domestic hot water heat pump - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Domestic hot water heat pump - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Room heat pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Room heat pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Room heat pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Room heat pump - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Room heat pump - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A. O. Smith Corp.

Exhibit 89: A. O. Smith Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: A. O. Smith Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: A. O. Smith Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: A. O. Smith Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 93: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 102: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 105: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.7 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 107: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 112: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 NIBE Industrier AB

Exhibit 117: NIBE Industrier AB - Overview



Exhibit 118: NIBE Industrier AB - Business segments



Exhibit 119: NIBE Industrier AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: NIBE Industrier AB - Segment focus

10.10 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 121: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Vaillant Group

Exhibit 125: Vaillant Group - Overview



Exhibit 126: Vaillant Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Vaillant Group - Key offerings

10.12 Viessmann Climate Solutions SE

Exhibit 128: Viessmann Climate Solutions SE - Overview



Exhibit 129: Viessmann Climate Solutions SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Viessmann Climate Solutions SE - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

