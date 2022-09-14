Residential And Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market Segmented by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market size is expected to grow by USD 98.28 million during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market 2022-2026

Technavio residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape. Request Free Sample Report.

Residential And Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market Vendors

Blue Wave Products Inc.

Briidea

Coral Detection Systems Ltd.

Driven Designs Inc.

Icloverlights

Lifebuoy

Maytronics

MG International Sensor Espio

Morri and More GmbH

PBM Industries Inc.

PISCINES DESJOYAUX SA

Piscines MAGILINE SAS

The residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market will be affected by the growing demand for smart connected and If This, Then That (IFTTT) integrated monitoring systems. Apart from this, other market trends include rising online sales, Rapid improvements in sensor technology. Buy Sample Report.

Residential And Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market Split by

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



South America



APAC



Middle East and Africa

The regional distribution of residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market industries is considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms industry by value?

What will be the size of the global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

The residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market research report presents critical information and factual data about the residential and commercial swimming pool alarms industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market study.

Residential And Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 98.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Australia, France, Spain, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blue Wave Products Inc., Briidea, Coral Detection Systems Ltd., Driven Designs Inc., Icloverlights, Lifebuoy, Maytronics, MG International Sensor Espio, Morri and More GmbH, PBM Industries Inc., PISCINES DESJOYAUX SA, Piscines MAGILINE SAS, Procopi, RJE Technologies Inc., Security Alarm Corp., ShockAlarm LLC, SPQ Brands, SwamCam LLC, and Techko Kobot Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Blue Wave Products Inc.

Exhibit 103: Blue Wave Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Blue Wave Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Blue Wave Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Coral Detection Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Coral Detection Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Coral Detection Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Coral Detection Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Driven Designs Inc.

Exhibit 109: Driven Designs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Driven Designs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Driven Designs Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Lifebuoy

Exhibit 112: Lifebuoy - Overview



Exhibit 113: Lifebuoy - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Lifebuoy - Key offerings

11.7 Maytronics

Exhibit 115: Maytronics - Overview



Exhibit 116: Maytronics - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Maytronics - Key offerings

11.8 PBM Industries Inc.

Exhibit 118: PBM Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: PBM Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: PBM Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 PISCINES DESJOYAUX SA

Exhibit 121: PISCINES DESJOYAUX SA - Overview



Exhibit 122: PISCINES DESJOYAUX SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: PISCINES DESJOYAUX SA - Key offerings

11.10 Piscines MAGILINE SAS

Exhibit 124: Piscines MAGILINE SAS - Overview



Exhibit 125: Piscines MAGILINE SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Piscines MAGILINE SAS - Key offerings

11.11 RJE Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 127: RJE Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: RJE Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: RJE Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 SPQ Brands

Exhibit 130: SPQ Brands - Overview



Exhibit 131: SPQ Brands - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: SPQ Brands - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

