Residential Backup Power Market size is set to grow by USD 4.11 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for backup power from emerging economies boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global residential backup power market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.11 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 6.66% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global residential backup power market 2024-2028

Residential Backup Power Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4114.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.13 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Briggs and Stratton LLC, C and D Technologies Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Champion Power Equipment Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Generac Holdings Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., NeoVolta Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Schneider Electric SE, SMA Solar Technology AG, Tesla Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Driver

Fuel cells have emerged as a viable option for residential backup power due to their ability to convert chemical energy into electricity with only heat and water as byproducts. These systems offer longer runtime, durability, and minimal maintenance compared to batteries and generators.

The European Union's ene.field project has significantly increased fuel cell micro-CHP installations, leading to cost reduction and mass production. The successful demonstration of 50 fuel cell micro-CHP units in France is expected to boost public confidence and contribute to the growth of the global residential backup power market.

The residential backup power market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing power outages and the need for uninterrupted electricity supply. Concerns over grid reliability and the desire for energy independence are driving demand for backup power solutions. Technologies like batteries, generators, and solar panels are gaining popularity.

Consumers are looking for reliable and sustainable backup power options to ensure their homes remain functional during power outages. The trend towards renewable energy sources is also influencing the market, with many homeowners opting for solar-powered backup systems. Overall, the residential backup power market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Market Challenges

• The residential backup power market faces challenges due to increasing environmental regulations against diesel generators. These generators, while popular for their affordability, emit nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and carbon monoxide, leading to health and environmental issues.

• In response, governments are setting stricter emission limits, such as India's Central Pollution Control Board's 2020 regulations. These regulations will increase the cost of backup power systems and limit options for homeowners, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The residential backup power market faces several challenges. The increasing reliance on technology and the need for uninterrupted power supply are key drivers. However, high upfront costs and the lack of awareness about the benefits of backup power solutions remain significant barriers.

• Moreover, the integration of renewable energy sources into backup power systems poses technical challenges. Producers must address these issues to expand the market and meet consumer demands effectively.

Segment Overview

Technology 1.1 Generators

1.2 Batteries

1.3 Fuel cells Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Generators- The residential backup power market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for reliable power sources during utility disruptions. Generators, which provide electricity through fuel combustion, are becoming increasingly popular. Diesel and natural gas are common fuel sources, with natural gas gaining favor due to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Two types of generators serve residential needs: portable (3-8 kW, diesel or gasoline) and standby (5-10 kW, propane, diesel, or petrol). Standby generators, known for their robustness and ability to function in adverse weather, offer extended power supply during blackouts. The market's expansion is driven by the rising sales of these generators.

Research Analysis

In the residential backup power market, dependable power solutions are increasingly being sought after to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during power outages or grid failures. Sustainable solutions, such as solar panels and wind generators, are becoming more popular due to their proven track record in providing eco-friendly and cost-effective power. Expertise in legacy technologies, like generators, is essential for ensuring continuous availability during emergencies.

A well-established depot network and transport fleet enable efficient delivery and installation of these power systems. Technological integration of smart technologies, such as silicon cell wafers and the photovoltaic effect, enhances the performance and efficiency of renewable energy systems. Decentralized generation and grid compatibility are crucial for ensuring regulatory standardization and environmental impact reduction. Cybersecurity measures are also essential to safeguard against potential threats during this transformative phase.

Market Research Overview

The Residential Backup Power market refers to the provision of power solutions for homes during power outages or grid failures. These systems ensure uninterrupted power supply, enhancing comfort and safety. Solar panels, batteries, generators, and fuel cells are common technologies used in residential backup power systems. The market is driven by increasing power outages due to extreme weather conditions and grid instability.

Additionally, the growing adoption of renewable energy sources and the need for energy independence are significant market trends. The market also offers various solutions such as smart home integration, remote monitoring, and automatic transfer switches. The future of the Residential Backup Power market looks promising with advancements in technology and increasing consumer awareness.

