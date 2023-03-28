Residential backup power market size to grow by USD 2.39 billion between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by increasing demand for backup power from emerging economies - Technavio

Mar 28, 2023, 14:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential backup power market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.39 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is driven by the increasing demand for backup power from emerging economies. The demand for supplement power is increasing significantly in developing countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Consumers are exhibiting high demand for backup power systems such as generators and battery backup systems (UPS). The demand is expected to increase considerably during the forecast period with rising disposable incomes, socioeconomic growth, and the availability of easy financing options. All these factors are driving the growth of the global residential backup power market. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report
Residential Backup Power Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our residential backup power market report covers the following areas:
- Residential Backup Power Market Size
- Residential Backup Power Market Trends
- Residential Backup Power Market Analysis
Residential Backup Power Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region consists of some of the fastest-growing economies in the world such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia. The per capita income of these countries has increased significantly over the last decade. This has subsequently increased the demand for electricity and backup power. In addition, the increasing population and expanding residential sector are fueling the growth of the residential backup power market in APAC.
Residential Backup Power Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The residential backup power market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Generators
- Batteries
- Fuel Cells
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The market will witness significant growth in the generators segment during the forecast period. Generators are capable of supplying power as long as there is sufficient fuel. They can provide power for several days after a blackout. The fuel sources for generators mainly include diesel, propane, and gasoline. The easy accessibility of these fuel sources is increasing the adoption of generators. All these benefits are driving the growth of the segment.
Learn more about the additional factors impacting the future of the market across various segments and regions.
Residential Backup Power Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the residential backup power market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the residential backup power market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The global residential backup power market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of vendors. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The fragmented nature of the market increases the competition among the existing players. However, low parity across the existing players in the market in terms of their size reduces the rivalry. Owing to these factors, the threat of rivalry is expected to be moderate during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers solutions for residential backup power to ensure protection from power quality events, delivering a clean, continuous power supply for medium-voltage applications using its, HiPerGuard MV UPS.
- Caterpillar Inc. - The company offers solutions for residential backup power that are portable and easy to start and stop with simple, intuitive controls.
- Cummins Inc. - The company offers solutions for residential backup power using generators that have powerful, clean-burning engines that run on natural gas or propane for eco-friendly, efficient performance.
- Exide Industries Ltd. - The company offers solutions for residential backup power which are powered with the next-gen tech of Li-ion and built with a neo-compact look and user-friendly design to complement the modern lifestyle.
Residential Backup Power Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist residential backup power market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the residential backup power market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the residential backup power market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential backup power market vendors
|
Residential Backup Power Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.39 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.34
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 55%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Champion Power Equipment Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Exide Industries Ltd., Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., NeoVolta Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc., SMA Solar Technology AG, Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 Generators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 5.4 Batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 5.5 Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- 10.4 Caterpillar Inc.
- 10.5 Cummins Inc.
- 10.6 Exide Industries Ltd.
- 10.7 Kohler Co.
- 10.8 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- 10.9 Schneider Electric SE
- 10.10 Tesla Inc.
- 10.11 Toshiba Corp.
- 10.12 Trojan Battery Co. LLC
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
Share this article