Residential Backup Power Market to grow by USD 2.39 Bn from 2021 to 2026, Driven by Increasing Demand for Backup Power from Emerging Economies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Residential Backup Power Market size is expected to increase by USD 2.39 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report expects the market to observe significant growth in APAC over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for backup power from emerging economies, growing use of batteries for backup power sources, and rising number of blackouts and unreliable grid power supply are creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the region. However, stringent environmental regulations against diesel generators, drawbacks associated with batteries, and increasing adoption of distributed power generation are the major challenges impeding the market growth. For more insights on drivers and challenges. Download the PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Backup Power Market 2022-2026

The residential backup power market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Key Residential Backup Power Market Driver

The increasing demand for backup power from emerging economies is one of the key drivers supporting the residential backup power market growth.

The factors such as rising disposable income, socioeconomic growth, and the availability of easy financing options are boosting the adoption of backup power systems such as generators and battery backup systems (UPS) in the residential sector.

As power utilities in emerging economies are facing several challenges in meeting the increasing power demand, the growing urban population in emerging countries is expected to witness an increase in the frequency of power outages. This will, however, generate the need for power backup sources.

The factors such as economic growth and increased income of consumers in emerging economies are boosting the demand for backup power systems, which in turn, is driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Residential Backup Power Market Challenge

Stringent environmental regulations against diesel generators is one of the factors hindering the residential backup power market growth.

The use of diesel generators leads to emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM). The emissions from these generators lead to environmental issues such as smog and acid rain, which cause health issues.

Governments globally are implementing various regulations that define permissible levels of emissions from diesel generators. Such new regulations will aim at limiting the emissions of dangerous pollutants such as NOx and PM, which are released by the existing diesel-electric generators throughout New York state . Such stringent regulations are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The Residential Backup Power Market is segmented by Technology (Generators, Batteries, and Fuel cells) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The residential backup power market share growth by the generators segment will be significant during the forecast period. These generators are robust and can function even in adverse weather conditions. They can also provide power for several days after a blackout. Thus, the increase in sales of generators because of their reliability is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

By region, APAC will provide significant growth opportunities for vendors. The region will account for 55% of the global market share over the forecast period. A rise in the rate of urbanization will facilitate the residential backup power market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Download a Sample Report Here.

The residential backup power market covers the following areas:

Residential Backup Power Market Sizing

Residential Backup Power Market Forecast

Residential Backup Power Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Briggs and Stratton LLC

Caterpillar Inc.

Champion Power Equipment Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Kohler Co.

NeoVolta Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc.

SMA Solar Technology AG

Tesla Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Trojan Battery Co. LLC

Residential Backup Power Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Champion Power Equipment Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Exide Industries Ltd., Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., NeoVolta Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc., SMA Solar Technology AG, Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Generators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Generators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Generators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Generators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Generators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Batteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Batteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Fuel cells - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fuel cells - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 97: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cummins Inc.

Exhibit 101: Cummins Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Cummins Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Exide Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Exide Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Exide Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Kohler Co.

Exhibit 109: Kohler Co. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Kohler Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Kohler Co. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Kohler Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 113: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 118: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 119: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 121: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.10 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 123: Tesla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Tesla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 127: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Trojan Battery Co. LLC

Exhibit 132: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

